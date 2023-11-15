‘Saturday Night Live’s Britney Spears Skit Receives Criticism From Singer’s Manager: “Isn’t Funny”

Saturday Night Live's recent episode, featuring a parody skit involving the Princess of Pop, didn't go down well with Britney Spears's manager, Cade Hudson, who has expressed discontent over it. In the sketch, Chloe Fineman took on the role of Spears, while various celebrities "auditioned" for the voice narrator position in the singer's audiobook, per DEADLINE.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Also Read: Britney Spears Will Discuss ‘Why Relationship With Sam Asghari Broke Down' in Another Memoir: Sources

Castmates, including John Mulaney, Julia Fox, Timothee Chalamet, and Jada Pinkett Smith, presented lines from Spears' most personal experiences detailed in her recently released memoir. Hudson said, "Wow. The writers of SNL are getting worse and worse. No wonder you all reached out to me to get Britney on the show… SNL is on life support." Hudson continued his criticism, describing the show as "pathetic" and questioning the casting choice of Fineman, remarking, "This Chloe isn't funny. Did you find her on Craigslist or something?" per The Independent.

The negative response from Spears' manager indicates strong disapproval of how the beloved singer was portrayed on the popular comedy show in light of her recently released memoir detailing her struggles with conservatorship. The conservatorship, a contentious legal arrangement instituted in 2008, vested control over Spears' career, finances, and personal life in her father's hands, James. In a significant twist of fate, the conservatorship that had governed Spears' existence for 13 years concluded in November 2021, representing a pivotal juncture in the trajectory of the pop icon's life.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeremy Bembaron

Also Read: Britney Spears' Mom Denies Claims of Throwing Away Her Daughter's Journal's and Dolls

Ever since her split with Sam Asghari earlier this year, she’s become even more active and vocal on social media. The singer recently took to Instagram to share a heated rant that addressed “actors and actresses” who lived around Los Angeles [close to her home] as being ‘bullies’; the post however seems to have been taken down by Spears.

Britney Spears’ manager slams SNL for making parody skit about her memoir:



“Wow. The writers of SNL are getting worse and worse. No wonder you all reached out to me to get Britney on the show... snl is on life support. You all are pathetic and this Chloe isn't funny. Did you… pic.twitter.com/7o1lJAfXvs — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2023

Also Read: Britney Spears Rages Against Actors and Actresses 'Living in Los Angeles' for Being 'Bullies'

According to Daily Mail, Spears shared an Instagram post featuring her enjoying herself on a yacht. She posted a carousel of herself in a white and brown patterned bikini while sunbathing amid a vast ocean atop a boat. While she certainly was smiling and seemed truly content, the caption of her post said otherwise. She addressed having been personally “bullied” attributing the experience to “actors and actresses” in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

The singer didn’t specifically name the respective persons and hasn’t opened up about exactly who she was referring to yet. Nonetheless, after her “research” on the delicate matter, Spears believes that she has studied human emotions better than “anyone on the planet”. She further confessed that it was because she was “studied and analyzed like a science lab” against her will. As the lengthy caption progressed, the musical prodigy added that most of the bullies “live in Los Angeles.” She admits that while she isn’t a good actress, she can certainly spot one from “a mile away”.

More from Inquisitr

Timbaland Slammed For Making the 'Put a Muzzle' Statement for Spears-Timberlake Controversy

The View's Sunny Hostin Remembers Her Wild Twenties Through Britney Spears' Memoir