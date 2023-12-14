Tom Cruise, 61, is Currently Dating This 25-year-old Beauty, Who is the Daughter of a Russian Politician

Hollywood heavyweight Tom Cruise is making headlines once again, this time for his rumored romance with socialite Elsina Khayrova, who is reportedly 25 years younger than the 61-year-old Mission Impossible actor. In a recent soirée in London's Mayfair on December 9, Cruise and Khayrova were seen packing on PDA and sharing dance floor moments, according to reports in the Daily Mail.

The 36-year-old former model, Elsina Khayrova, hails from an illustrious background as the daughter of a Russian MP and the ex-wife of a successful diamond trading oligarch, Dmitry Tsetkov. The two arrived at the London party around 9 PM, capturing the attention of onlookers with their apparent closeness and chemistry. An insider at the event shared, "They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her." The source continued, "He spent most of the night dancing with Ms. Khayrova, but at one point, he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women."

Khayrova, who recently made headlines for her high-profile split with Tsetkov during the summer, now appears to have found love with Cruise. The 25-year age gap between the two has become a point of online furor as netizens pointed out a unique pattern of age gaps in Cruise's former partners. While the duration of Cruise and Khayrova's connection remains uncertain, the public eye is firmly fixed on this emerging romance. Cruise, who has been previously married thrice – to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes – has been linked to various stars over the years. However, his last confirmed relationship was with Holmes.

During the London event, Cruise's popularity was evident as party guests requested pictures with the actor, but Cruise politely declined the photo requests. Eventually, the DJ had to step in, announcing Cruise's preference not to have his pictures taken. Khayrova, a former resident of a million home on the Wentworth estate in Surrey, previously shared the property with her ex-husband, showcasing her past life of luxury. The socialite has a home in London and belongs to an affluent background.

As Cruise and Khayrova continue to make headlines, the unfolding chapters of this rumored romance are likely to keep fans and critics alike closely following their every move. Renowned as one of the highest-grossing actors in Hollywood, Tom Cruise commands a staggering net worth of $600 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Embarking on his career journey at the age of 18, he has consistently delivered performances that pump adrenaline and firmly established himself as a cinematic force to be reckoned with. With seven films already released and an eighth in the pipeline, temporarily halted due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, Cruise's association with the franchise dates back to its inception in 1996.

