Jennifer Aniston Used to Sleepwalk and Set Off Her House Alarms: “I Was Super Sleep-Deprived”

Jennifer Aniston, the beloved Friends star, once opened up about a lesser-known chapter of her life; her long-standing battle with sleep disorders, including insomnia, sleepwalking, and sleep anxiety. For decades, the actress has faced nightly troubles that many would find hard to imagine. She revealed, "I think it started somewhere in my 30s or even earlier, but you just don't start to notice the effects of a lack of sleep when we're younger because we're so invincible. It began as something that I would just accept and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day and your work and your mind function and your physique. And the more I worry about it, the harder it is to fall asleep."

As per HuffPost, one of the most shocking revelations from Aniston was her experience with sleepwalking. She confessed, "I have been known to do that. I've been woken up by house alarms going off that I've set off. And I don't think I do that anymore — that was when I was super sleep-deprived…at least there's that silver lining" to her sleep woes…The body is saying, 'Now don't go out and set the alarm off again, okay?'"

Initially, Aniston hesitated to seek medical help, believing her sleep problems weren’t severe enough. However, as the situation worsened, she realized that addressing her insomnia was crucial. She noted, "It became something that I really was struggling with…It used to be the last thing on the list, but you can't really abide by the three pillars of health — which are diet, exercise, and sleep — if you can't really exercise and you can't really eat right if you haven't slept well because your body clock is so completely thrown off."

As per People magazine, Aniston eventually consulted a doctor, a decision she strongly recommends to others facing similar struggles. She also adopted a more structured nighttime routine to battle her sleep issues. This included winding down with yoga or stretching, leaving her phone outside the bedroom, and trying to stick to a regular bedtime as much as her acting schedule allows. She added, "Make bedtime the same every night, which is challenging for us actors because if we're on a movie, the schedule is all over the place."

On top of that, back then, Aniston also embraced her role in a campaign called ‘Seize the Night and Day,’ which aims to educate people about insomnia and provide resources for those suffering from sleep disorders. Despite the severity of her sleep challenges, there’s one night-time ritual Aniston refuses to change; sharing her bed with her three dogs. She revealed, "It's just too cozy when they cuddle…It's worth it. Especially since Chesterfield [her 1½-year-old dog] is not a puppy anymore. Now he's just a sweet, deep sleeper. I actually envy his sleep sometimes."