Trump Outraged as FBI Director Doubts Whether it Was a 'Bullet or Shrapnel' That Hit His Ear

Former president Donald Trump has demanded FBI director, Christopher Wray, to 'immediately resign' over his controversial remarks about the failed assassination attempt on July 13. Ironically, Trump himself chose Wray for the position seven years ago. Wray recently testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee and stated that there is some ambiguity about what hit the Republican leader in the Pennsylvania shooting. “With respect to former president Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear,” he said as reported by MSNBC. He explained, “There’s a whole lot of work underway and still a lot of work to do. The shooter may be deceased, but the FBI’s investigation is very much ongoing.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray: “With respect to former president Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear.” pic.twitter.com/3TNjLZp4S1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 25, 2024

Trump was furious over Wray's comments since the agency is planning to interview him as part of its investigation, as per The New York Times. The GOP nominee slammed the director on Truth Social. "FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively 'uneventful' - Wrong! That’s why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our country at record levels. His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving radical Left lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great national monuments with zero retribution. No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a 'bullet wound to the ear' and that is what it was. No wonder the once-storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!"

FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively “uneventful” - Wrong! That’s why he knows nothing about the… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 26, 2024

According to the Daily Mail, Trump has maintained that it was in fact a bullet. He asserted, "When I went down, bullets were coming over my head and you hear them...it's like a zip, zip." Trump also alleged that the Secret Service initially believed "it was over" when he went down because there was "a lot of blood" after his ear was grazed. "I'm supposed to be dead. The most incredible thing was that I happened to not only turn but to turn at the exact right time and in just the right amount," he added, expressing gratitude that he survived "by luck or by God".

🇺🇸 Trump was hit by glass from the teleprompter?



FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a hearing in the House of Representatives that it is unclear whether Trump was wounded by a bullet or a piece of glass



-> Pic 2 shows both teleprompters intact, so no, he was hit by a bullet! pic.twitter.com/BTTqLV6OJf — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) July 25, 2024

Some early reports suggested that Trump might have been hit by a broken piece of glass when the bullet hit the teleprompter on the day of the shooting. However, when images of the teleprompters in pristine condition surfaced, the speculations were quickly dismissed. According to NBC News, Republicans remain disappointed with Wray's testimony. “We’ve all seen the video, we’ve seen the analysis, we’ve heard it from multiple sources in different angles that a bullet went through his ear. I’m not sure it matters that much,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, said.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), a former White House doctor under Donald Trump, responds to FBI Director Christopher Wray testifying that it's unclear whether Trump was hit by a bullet or shrapnel in the assassination attempt.



"If it wasn't a bullet wound, I ask you, what was it?… pic.twitter.com/7FpVFeDWYH — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 25, 2024

He also stated that Wray “was not forthcoming with some of the information that we would expect.” “There’s a lot of frustration and concern about the leadership with these agencies,” Johnson stressed. Trump campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, also argued, “Anyone who believes this conspiracy bulls--- is either mentally deficient or willfully peddling falsehoods for political reasons.”

Former White House physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson, echoed on X. "Absolutely irresponsible for Chris Wray to make such a statement as Director of the FBI. Another politically motivated move by the man who has repeatedly weaponized his office to tear down President Trump. What little credibility he may have left is gone after recklessly suggesting Trump might not have been hit by a bullet. It was a bullet — I’ve seen the wound! Pathetic!!!"