When Donald Trump Was Left Shell-Shocked After His ‘Highly Respected’ Official Died Tragically

Days after being the victim of an attempted carjacking in Washington, DC, a former official in the former President Donald Trump and Barack Obama administrations passed away.

The DC Metropolitan Police Department reported that when Michael Gill, 56, was inside his car parked at Mount Vernon Square, the suspect, Artell Cunningham, 28, entered the car and shot him, per Independent. Gill was hospitalized with injuries but succumbed on February 3.

During the Trump administration, Gill was employed at the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, per CNN. On February 4, Trump posted about Gill's passing. “Wonderful and brilliant Mike Gill, a highly respected member of the Trump Administration, was ruthlessly and viciously shot in the head during a carjacking in Washington, D.C. He was a SPECIAL PERSON - His family and friends are devastated. The Federal Government must take over D.C. God bless Michael and his family!” Trump wrote.

Gill is survived by three children he shares with his wife, Kristina. His wife confirmed his passing in a moving statement. “It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill,” the statement read.

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Gill, a married father of 3, is in critical condition.

His family tells me a suspect shot him in 900 block of K St. NW 5:45pm Mon.

Suspect entered Mike’s car, shot him & ran away. Mike is Sr. VP for Capital Markets at Housing Policy Council(📸Gill Family)@fox5dc pic.twitter.com/y7I8DRxV9v — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) January 31, 2024

“His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance. Thank you for respecting our privacy as we mourn the loss of an incredible man.”

The president of the Housing Policy Council, Ed DeMarco, acknowledged in a statement that Michael Gill had been employed by the real estate trade group for several years before his passing. “His HPC colleagues mourn his loss. We admired Mike personally and professionally,” DeMarco said.

Wonderful and brilliant Mike Gill, a highly respected member of the Trump Administration, was ruthlessly and viciously shot in the head during a carjacking in Washington, D.C. He was a SPECIAL PERSON - His family and friends are devastated. The Federal Government must take over… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 4, 2024

Cunningham shot Gill, ran away on foot, and then confronted 35-year-old Alberto Vasquez Jr. and a lady outside their car, demanding the keys, according to the police. Cunningham killed Vasquez with a gunshot wound and drove off, according to MPD Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll, before carrying out two additional carjackings in Prince George's County the next morning.

Cunningham was ultimately apprehended and shot and killed by two New Carrollton police officers in Maryland. Initial evidence from interviews with those involved, according to Carroll, suggests the suspect “may have been in some sort of a mental health crisis or having some mental health issues.”

A statement honoring Gill as "a wonderful husband, father, and friend to all" was also issued by the DC Board of Elections, a body he served on during three terms. “Mike was a constant true friend and a gracious colleague to everyone,” the agency’s statement read. “[W]e are counting our many blessings to have known Mike all these years. His good cheer and positivity will remain part of our office culture, and we will always be grateful for such a good man.”

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 8, 2024. It has since been updated.