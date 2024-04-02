Robert Kennedy Jr. Once Admitted to Having Conversations With ‘A Lot of Dead People’

Robert Kennedy Jr. is renowned for his strong opinions about various political issues. Like the members of the Kennedy family before him, he too shares a deep empathy and love for politics. To add, he’s also campaigning to hopefully secure his spot as a representative of the Democrats' side. Apart from running against numerous candidates for the Right, his challenge is perhaps the current President of the State, Joe Biden.

The thriving politician has been known to offer his insights on the deaths of his father Robert Kennedy and uncle, John F. Kennedy. But he’s also been known to be a keen advocate for the environment and appears to be against people partaking in the vaccine against the deadly COVID-19. However, this particular and peculiar new claim comes a little close to the approaching Halloween.

In a recent cover magazine interview with The Free Press, RFK Jr. was involved in a conversation about his next moves as a fellow Democrat. This was followed by his thoughts on Joe Biden, whom he claims to have a fondness for instead of a possible dislike given his rival and in terms of statistics is far ahead of him. “I’ve always liked Joe Biden,” claimed the Democrat while pointing out why he doesn’t necessarily approve of his methods. “I see him doing things that know at his core, he cannot possibly believe in - the censorship that’s coming out of the White House, it’s so contrary to everything that he’s stood for over his life,” claimed the anti-vaxxer.

The conversation progressed to RFK Jr. taking a brief trip down memory lane, exploring some obvious traumatic experiences about the unfortunate killings of his beloved uncle and father. But at the same time, he was able to in some manner hold onto a silver lining in their stories: their beliefs.

Shortly after, he began to shed some light on Marianne Williamson who was in charge of running the Democratic Presidential Primary for the last round back in 2016. He quotes a possibly eerie statement and opinion made by her on X, formerly Twitter. “The real you is not a body. Your body is merely a suit of clothes.

Physical birth was not your beginning and physical death is not your end,” read a tweet by Williamson, per Buzzfeed. RFK Jr. claimed that maybe Williamson insinuated and predicted that there were “dark, psychic forces” at work in the world of politics in America.

A vote for RFK, Jr. is a vote for his Father Robert F. Kennedy and his uncle, John F. Kennedy, who were taken from this Earth much too young.



Do it for them, Democrats. Do it for them. pic.twitter.com/HniUUQVn8D — Thomas Matthew (@latayprime) October 12, 2023

However, things got perhaps a tad bit concerning after he began to rant about polls on the Left’s side and their loss which has people “mystified by the mask mandates and the party’s coziness with big pharmaceutical and tech companies.”

In light of these perspectives, RFK Jr. was asked by the interviewer of the aforementioned magazine, how his uncle and father would’ve responded to the challenges and hurdles faced by the Democratic party as well as the States.

To which RFK said cooly, “You know. I have conversations with my father and my uncle about what I’m doing every day.” He claimed that it’s what he does when he “meditates every day.” In conclusion, he said, “I have a lot of conversations with dead people,” and followed the response by noting that, “They are one-way prayers for strength and wisdom.” In a final claim, he said, that alas he gets “no strategic advice from the dead” whatsoever.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 16, 2023. It has since been updated.