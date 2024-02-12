Donald Trump Slams Taylor Swift for Prodding Politicians to Reveal They're 'Swifties': "I Like Her BF"

Taylor Swift’s popularity has continued to soar, in recent times, especially since her Eras Tour kicked off once more. Furthermore, her appearance at Super Bowl LVIII has made the crowd go wild with delight. With an expansive fanbase known as the ‘Swifties,’ she’s got the support of a galore of fans including celebs and politicians. Speaking of, there’s one politician who isn’t thrilled about the Blank Space singer's growing fanbase, which is leaking into the hearts of other political figures. Former President Donald Trump recently took to Truth Social to express his thoughts on more political members sharing their love for her as per NPR.

Much before Swift could arrive at the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce - a Kansas City Chiefs player, Trump decided to address the Swift hype. He wrote: “There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.” Furthermore, Trump claimed credit for being “responsible” for the Music Modernization Act.

Moreover, Trump also referred to Swift's beau, Kelce in his rant. Though it seems like he might just fancy Kelce more than his girlfriend. Trump wrote, “I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!” Swift and Travis are yet to respond to the former President’s remarks about them. The couple are yet to uncover who they’ll be rooting for in the upcoming Presidential Elections but remain mum on the matter for now.

This comes after many eminent political figures have been sharing their affinity for Swift as a musical sensation. For instance, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie - a GOP member is also said to be an alleged Swiftie. Speaking to NBC in an interview on Sunday, Christie said, “Look, Taylor Swift is one of the great American success stories…” He emphasized the need to “celebrate her” instead of paying attention to “conspiracy theories.” Lastly, he discussed Trump’s post on Truth Social and remarked, “This is the kind of thing that Donald Trump brags about.”

Likewise, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also took to X, formerly Twitter to declare his genuine love for the Haunted singer. He mentioned his favorite song being White Horse - a classic, from her 2008 Fearless album. Similarly, Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va, subtly proclaimed himself a Swiftie by expressing his excitement over Swift’s support for Kelce during his games. He revealed that he “couldn’t be happier” about the heartwarming ordeal.

Like Christie, Kaine too threw shade at Trump’s referral to Swift on the aforementioned platform. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “To MAGA Republicans who have decided that a strong independent woman like Taylor is a thread: You need to calm down.” He added, “No need for bad blood!” Well, Kaine seems to be a fan of at least two of her most iconic songs - Calm Down and Bad Blood. Trump’s campaign is yet to issue a response in light of more members from his party speaking out over their love for the Grammy winner.