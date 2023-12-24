Here's Why Eagle-Eyed Fans Think Donald Trump Picked His Iconic Hairstyle From Ex Wife Ivana Trump

The former President Donald Trump is famous for an array of things including his savvy business skills and empire, his rich political career, and his ongoing slew of legal cases. He got even more emanated after a snap of his mugshot released earlier this year which in turn resulted in a good profit for his campaign. However, if there’s one more thing Trump is known for the most, it’s his uniquely styled hair! Previously, Inquisitr recalled the name of the hairstyle donned by him: “A back-to-front mullet with a new romantic fringe.” While innovative, take a look at its possible genesis.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tom Gates

A forum on Reddit dedicated to political news claims to have found where [or whom] Trump got inspired to get his hairstyle in the first place. Surprise, surprise, it’s allegedly from his late ex-wife Ivana Trump. The platform tagged a picture of Trump and his late ex-wife who donned a similar avatar as him before he underwent a hair makeover. The title read in slight humor: “Ivana Trump with Donald Trump hair before Donald Trump had Donald Trump hair.” It didn’t take long for fans and enthusiasts to get on this train of thought.

One person claimed: “It looks like he got his Donald Trump hair idea from her.” Another person added suggestively: “‘The case of the stolen hair.’ Could be a best seller.” A third one remarked: Idea? He got the whole scalp.” A fourth one suggested: “I want to imagine that he stole her wig and began to use it for his own.”

A final one pondered: “I thought he got it from his dad.” Likewise, numerous theories pointed towards the origin of his hairstyle from his late ex-wife. But, the real origin remains a true mystery to this day! Maybe the former President was super into his style at a point or maybe it was indeed inspired by Ivana…We’ll never really know!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kypros

Ivana was a phenomenal woman with exquisite hair before her demise on the 14th of July, 2022. As per The New Yorker, Ivana had a penchant for maintaining a good hairstyle. She was known to have a “Long Straight Updo” with bangs as per the publication. Nevertheless, Ivana genuinely did love her hair and often made trips to the Salih Salon located on the Upper East side of Manhatten.

BREAKING 🇺🇲 : The last picture of Ivana Trump that was taken before her death



♦️The picture was taken by a journalist

♦️She died early today, due to 'Cardiac arrest' at her home in New York City pic.twitter.com/ue08TQaRbh — Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn) July 14, 2022

Sources confirm it to be the very same place she’s been getting her hair done from the very beginning! In comparison to her extravagant yet elegantly styled hair, her last pictures featured them in a different avatar. Instead of a usual high updo, she was reportedly observed to be donning a low ponytail; a rare feat. Nonetheless, like her ex-husband, Ivana too had “crazy” hair when they were courting and perhaps it’s one of the many reasons they worked well for a while.

