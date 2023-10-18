Donald Trump’s wealthy lifestyle is no surprise because of the amount he’s amassed over the years through his savvy business skills. Forbes recently recorded the former President’s net worth at a whopping $2.6 Billion! Apart from his role as a politician who is almost always in the limelight for numerous reasons, his legal troubles, and the ‘Never Surrender’ slogan that he strictly adheres to, Trump is actually known for his possibly unusual hairstyle, as per a recent article by The Gentleman's Journal.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

According to award-winning celebrity hairstylist, Mathew Curtis, although Trump’s hairstyle may be a “strange creation - it’s also a bafflingly cleverly crafted structure”. Curtis credited a “really super-setting crafting spray” to how well his blonde locks are arranged in a slick manner. The hair enthusiast provided a more detailed explanation of the former President’s hair including specifics only an expert like him would be able to point out.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charles Eshelman

“Trump’s hair is a 9.3 or 10.3 in definition and a warm antique gold - something to match his age,” claimed Curtis. He also speculated Trump’s hair is perhaps dyed with the said color almost every 2 weeks. And finally labeled the style as, “a back-to-front mullet with a new romantic fringe.”

Did Donald Trump model his hair style after Dennis the Menace?? pic.twitter.com/GQGpfQ6Zhh — 19Lyds (@19Lyds) October 9, 2023

The twice-impeached former President has been ridiculed in the past for his hairstyle and is very well aware of it, per Reuters. But he made sure to deliver a curt response on live television to all those critics who’ve commented on his hair and possibly made rather harsh remarks concerning it. In a 2011 Comedy Central Roast segment involving Trump’s haircut, his ‘roaster’ Whitney Cummings makes a fiery reference to his “terrible hair cut”. She further compared Trump to Baby singer “Justin Bieber caught on fire.” Trump in fact anticipated this and it seems like he was prepared with a savage response of his own.

As soon as he took the mic, he pointed to his hair with a determined look in his eyes and praised his hair, “Look how great my hair looks!” He went on to confess that he uses no form of hair products including but not limited to gels or even setting spray for that matter. He claimed that even though he doesn’t “use anything” it still looked “very good”. This confident declaration of his earned a few cheers from the crowd who were eagerly listening to his retorts.

Image Source: YouTube | @ComedyCentral

He then proceeded to state both a joke and a fact at the time. He asked, “What’s the difference between a wet raccoon and Donald J Trump’s hair?” asked Trump. He paused for effect and continued referring to his net worth at the time, “A wet raccoon doesn’t have $7 Billion f***** dollars in the bank!” His response earned a booming cheer of shouts mixed with applause accompanied by a few standing ovations.

