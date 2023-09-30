Man Charged With Leaking Information About Donald Trump’s Tax Returns

Former President Donald Trump has been in the hot seat for his rising legal affairs from being the only President in US history to have a criminal background to being indicted a fourth time. Despite this possibly stressful scenario, he appears to be in high emotions amid his campaign for the upcoming 2024 elections in a hopeful attempt to reclaim his former glory of becoming President of the United States. However, in a shocking turn of events, Trump’s tax returns have been reportedly leaked as per BBC.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Also Read: Donald Trump Threw Shade at ‘Crazy’ Nancy Pelosi and Her Husband During His Speech at the GOP Convention

According to sources, an anonymous man in the States has been charged with disclosing the tax returns of a “high-ranking government official” who is allegedly none other than Donald Trump. As per prosecutors in direct contact with the case, a contractor from the tax body known as the IRS stole the said data and possibly sent it to a news organization. The contractor was identified as Charles Littlejohn. But it wasn’t just Trump’s information that Littlejohn stole, he also possessed tax information of numerous other “wealthiest individuals” from the USA.

The Department of Justice or the DOJ all two such outlets have information given to another mass media organization. As per court documents, two such outlets have released “numerous articles” on the aforementioned data.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Also Read: Ivanka Trump Set to Testify ‘Against’ Her Father Donald Trump at His New York Fraud Trial

However, legally, these two outlets remain without a criminal charge for their actions. Even though the court documents obtained only refer to the person as a “wealthy individual” a source with direct knowledge of the ordeal confirmed that it was the former President Donald Trump whose tax returns information was leaked.

Also Read: 10 Things To Know About Ron DeSantis, the Republican White House Hopeful

The very same source also revealed which news outlet first received the information about this affair and proceeded to name two publication hubs: The New York Times and ProPublica. While The New York Times had data about tax returns, ProPublica’s website obtained information about the other “wealthiest individuals”.

JUST IN: Federal prosecutors have announced charges against a former IRS contractor who allegedly stole Trump's tax returns and leaked them to reporters https://t.co/noBhxAU5Yb — CNN (@CNN) September 29, 2023

In response to these recent claims, ProPublica released an official statement and said, “We have no comment on today’s announcement from the DoJ. As we’ve said previously, ProPublica doesn’t know the identity of the source who provided this trove of information on taxes paid by the wealthiest American.” As of now, neither The New York Times nor former President Trump or his representatives have released any official statement on the matter.

🚨 #BREAKING: An IRS contractor has been charged with STEALING President Trump's tax returns and providing them to a "news organization"



Charles Littlejohn, 38, of Washington, DC is facing up to FIVE YEARS in prison on this charge.



Does anybody ACTUALLY believe this man is… pic.twitter.com/zBs9PenFnf — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 29, 2023

As for Littlejohn, he’s reportedly being charged with unauthorized disclosure of tax returns and return information. If he stands convicted in a court of law, the contractor will allegedly be looking at spending five years in a federal prison. Concerning the gravity of the situation and such possibly delicate information that has come to light, Littlejohn for the moment has refrained from issuing a comment or official statement to the general public.

More from Inquisitr

Vladamir Putin Thinks the Prosecution Of Ex-President Trump Shows the ‘Rottenness’ of the US Political System

Donald Trump Fires Back as GOP Opponents Take Center Stage in Fiery Debate To Bash Him