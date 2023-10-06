Former President Donald Trump is being sued for $250 million in civil fraud by New York Attorney General Letitia James. James has emerged as a formidable force in the trial, unwaveringly motivated to protect the law and hold Trump accountable for financial wrongdoing. She has declared that "the Donald Trump show is over."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Dee Delgado

Also Read: Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Warned Donald Trump Jr. That He “Can Be a Bully Too”

As Trump exited the courtroom in the middle of Wednesday's proceedings, he shouted against James and the trial itself, calling it "rigged" and complaining that it was keeping him off the campaign trail, per The Guardian. James, an African-American woman, has had to manage not only the difficulties of this high-profile case but also Trump's personal assaults. She called the assaults "offensive, they were baseless, they were void of any facts or of any evidence." She stated, "What they were, were comments that unfortunately fomented violence, comments that I would describe as race-baiting, comments unfortunately that appeal to the bottom of our humanity.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess

"I will not be bullied," Letitia James declared, delivering a clear message that no one, not even a former president, is above the law. "This case was brought simply because it was a case where individuals have engaged in a pattern and practice of fraud," she said. "I will not sit idly by and allow anyone to subvert the law."

James criticized Trump's plan to attend the first days of the trial, calling it "a political stunt, a fund-raising stunt." Trump, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, characterized the case as a partial plot to thwart his political goals. However, James has continually stated that the purpose of this lawsuit is to expose a pattern of financial deception and wrongdoing.

Also Read: Here's How This Revolutionary AI Chatroom Can Connect You to Donald Trump, Pedro Pascal and More

AG Letitia James torches Trump’s recent statements: I will not be bullied, and so Mr. Trump is no longer here. The Donald Trump show is over. This was nothing more than a political stunt. pic.twitter.com/qVBOLMmM21 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 4, 2023

The lawsuit asserts that Trump, his sons Eric and Donald Jr., and other officials misrepresented the worth of their real estate assets in order to gain better bank loans and insurance terms. James is seeking not only $250 million in penalties but also the removal of Trump and his sons from the Trump Organization's administration.

Also Read: Donald Trump Says Joe Biden's 'Incompetence' is a 'Bigger Problem' Than His Age: "He's Not Too Old"

The trial's presiding judge, Arthur Engoron, dealt a severe blow to Trump's defense by concluding that Trump and his associates had misled tax collectors, lenders, and insurers for years. This plan, which reportedly inflated the worth of their assets by billions of dollars, resulted in the revocation of business licenses for several Trump Organization buildings in New York.

Today was the third day of our trial against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.



Regardless of how many dangerous, racist comments the former president makes, I am not going to back down from my duty to enforce the law. pic.twitter.com/46aAa5APWj — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 5, 2023

Trump filed a formal appeal against Engoron's verdict in response to these legal defeats. However, this development does not signal the end of the trial. Judge Engoron issued a limited gag order to Trump on Tuesday after he criticized one of the judge's law clerks in a social media post, per CNBC News. Engoron made it clear that personal attacks on court personnel would not be accepted, ordering all parties to refrain from blogging, emailing, or publicly speaking about court personnel.

More from Inquisitr

US Constitution and the Potential of Donald Trump as Next Speaker of the House

Here’s Checking Out the Net Worth of Ivanka Trump, Daughter of Former President Donald Trump