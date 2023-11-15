Here's How Taylor Swift Will Celebrate Thanksgiving Amid Romance With Travis Kelce

As Taylor Swift continues to captivate audiences around the world with her Eras Tour, her Thanksgiving plans have surfaced amid the South American leg of her musical journey. The 13-time Grammy winner, aged 33, is all set to spend the holiday "stateside" after her concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday. However, the fact whether her boyfriend Travis Kelce, will join her for Thanksgiving or not is under wraps.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end seems available for the holiday festivities, as neither he nor his older brother, Jason, has a scheduled game on Thanksgiving Day. Swift's next tour date is on November 24 in São Paulo, following her return from Rio de Janeiro, where she plans to spend Thanksgiving stateside.

Also Read: Taylor Swift's Rumored Boyfriend Travis Kelce And Dad Scott Met Over Luxury Steak Dinner In Buenos Aires

Image Source: Getty Images Photo by Gotham

As per Daily Mail, Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, previously indicated that she wasn't 'quite sure' what his (Travis) Thanksgiving plans are. “But I do know that I'll be in Philly because he has a game that Sunday in Philadelphia, so I definitely will be there for that game,” I Know Places singer has a history of spending holidays abroad during her tours. In 2021, she was in Tokyo, Japan, for the Red tour, and in 2013, she was in New Zealand during another leg of her show. In 2015, she celebrated Thanksgiving in Australia during the 1989 tour. NFL star Kelce has been proactively supporting Swift during her tour, showing up at her concerts and even watching from a VIP section with Swift's father, Scott Kingsley Swift, during her show in Argentina. He has been enjoying the Eras Tour with Swift performing in various locations, portraying his dance moves, and cheering on his girlfriend.

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @chariah_

As per Page Six, Swift has included references to Travis Kelce during her performances, changing the lyrics of her song Karma to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” to express her love for the Chiefs player. In a viral video capturing this precious moment, Kelce is seen in utter surprise and later joins Swift for a dance. During her performance of Willow, Swift was seen mouthing the lyrics "That's My Man" in reference to Kelce. A source informed, “They’re already making plans for the future. He and Taylor have even talked about kids. Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in. He’s exactly the guy she’s been waiting for. He said he can see himself marrying Taylor.”

Also Read: Here's Why Fans Think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Might Soon End Their Relationship

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

The couple has been spending quality time together, with Swift attending several of Kelce's games at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce, in turn, joined Swift during her concerts, creating a strong bond between the music sensation and the NFL star. With Thanksgiving approaching, fans are eager to see if Kelce will be by Swift's side as they celebrate the holiday together.

Also Read: This Is Everything You Need to Know About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Blooming ‘Romance’

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Officially Enters Billionaire Club After Record-Breaking Success of Her Eras Tour: Report

‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Was Startled By Claims of Taylor Swift Doing More for Economy Than Biden