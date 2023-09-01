Five Celebrities Who Can't Stand To Be Around Justin Bieber

The List of Celebs Who Have a 'Problem' With the Peaches Singer May Surprise You!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Also Read: Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Enjoy Girl’s Night Out at Favorite Italian Restaurant

Regardless of whether individuals are devoted Beliebers or critical of the artist and performer, there is no denying that he has made a significant impact on the world of pop culture. Although he was the most 'searched' person on the planet, it's important to note that notoriety doesn't equate to popularity. He rose to fame at the young age of 13 with assistance from talent manager Scooter Braun and music icon Usher, and as a Canadian-born singer/songwriter, he had to navigate growing up under the public eye. But one cannot reach the top without making some adversaries.

It is natural for people to have disagreements and rivalries, especially when someone's actions are controversial. This can sometimes be healthy. However, Justin Bieber's history of being confrontational and controversial has angered and led many fellow celebrities to speak out against him.

1. Selena Gomez

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

Selena Gomez has been healing after her tumultuous relationship with Justin. Both singers have shared a very intriguing and long romance, often under the watchful gaze of the public. In their younger years, the two could barely do anything without making headlines. However, the exact nature of their relationship and the burdens that came with it are harder to understand. After their definitive separation in March 2018, Gomez had time to contemplate this era of her life. She even stated in an interview with NPR in 2020 that the relationship consisted of "emotional abuse." Gomez then stated she had some taken time to evolve out of the victim mentality.

Also Read: Justin Bieber Supports Wife Hailey Bieber’s New Rhode Launch, Shares Photo Wearing Personalized Hoodie

2. Tom Cruise

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by JC Olivera

Also Read: Selena Gomez Fans Bash Justin Bieber And Blame An ‘Insecure’ Hailey Bieber: "You Want to Shadow Her"

In June 2019, Justin issued a public challenge to renowned actor and heartthrob Tom Cruise on Twitter, inviting him to a UFC 'octagon' fight. Despite Bieber's repeated taunts, Cruise did not respond publicly. However, UFC president Dana White confirmed that he had been in contact with Cruise, who expressed a willingness to fight. Ultimately, Justin withdrew from the challenge and apologized via Twitter.

3. Eminem

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Barry Brecheisen

If you're not familiar with a lot of Eminem's work, you should note that some of the rapper's newer material—specifically his 2018 album Kamikaze and the song The Ringer—features harsh criticisms of certain rappers and musicians in the industry. In particular, he has made comments about Justin Bieber and Machine Gun Kelly. In response, Bieber took to Instagram stories and said, "I just like Em’s flow but don’t like that he’s dissing new rappers. I like the new generation of rap he just doesn’t understand it." A source close to Eminem later revealed that he found Bieber's reaction amusing.

4. Seth Rogan

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Seth Rogen, a well-known comedian, has been vocal about his dislike for Justin Bieber on social media for several years. This began after Bieber's arrest in January 2014 on charges of drunk driving, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license, which sparked Rogen's apparent disdain towards him. Rogan said on What Happens Live! that "In my opinion, Justin Bieber is a piece of sh*t. He seems like he's obnoxious and ungrateful and insincere and he puts people's lives in danger. I've met him a few times. He's a good example of someone who you meet who you think you are going to hate and then you get to hate him as much as you [thought].”

5. Jared Padalecki

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by D Dipasupil

According to The Things, following Justin Bieber's egging of his neighbor's house and his feud with Keyshawn Johnson, the police conducted a raid on his mansion, which resulted in the arrest of one of his friends for drug possession. Actor Jared Padalecki then tweeted an allegation that the drugs were Justin's, leading to Beliebers trolling him. In 2019, Padalecki offered to replace Tom Cruise in Bieber's proposed UFC fight, hinting at lingering animosity between the two.

More from Inquisitr

Selena Gomez Confesses Her Billboard Hot 100 Number One Track Was Inspired by Breakup With Justin Bieber

When Justin Bieber Revealed That His Manager Scooter Braun ‘Stalked Him Down’ When He Was Just 13