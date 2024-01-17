In the world of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, luxury is the norm, but a recent TikTok post by Kylie Jenner has ignited a fresh wave of comparisons between her and her sister Kendall Jenner, leaving fans in awe and some feeling a bit envious. The social media frenzy started when Kylie hopped on a trending TikTok challenge, providing a side-by-side showcase of her and Kendall's distinctive styles. The post also highlighted their stark differences in fashion choices.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Barbour

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Slammed For Her Visible 'Entitlement' In Pictures of a Man Holding Her Umbrella

A notable highlight of the TikTok was the comparison of the Bottega Veneta handbags the sisters were sporting. While Kendall opted for a vibrant yellow version, Kylie went for a bold hot pink. The luxury brand's bags ranging from a modest $1,300 to a jaw-dropping $45,500, left their followers stupefied. Beyond handbags, the comparison extended to their taste in jewelry. Kylie, known for her makeup empire, is seen predominantly in silver jewelry, while supermodel Kendall leans towards the opulence of gold. The choice of metals adds another layer to the visual spectacle presented in TikTok.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

However, the pièce de résistance of the comparison came when the sisters showcased their car keys. Kendall, the proud owner of a Porsche, displayed her yellow car key, while Kylie, never one to be outdone, flaunted her Bugatti key. Porsches can range from a substantial $60,000 to an extravagant $275,000, but Kylie's Bugatti takes opulence to another level, with prices soaring between $3,000,000 and $5 million. Some expressed awe, with one fan humorously noting, "...called me poor in seven languages," per The U.S. Sun. Others lamented their financial standing, with comments like, "The bags are literally worth more than my house."

pop culture moments: kendall and kylie jenner pic.twitter.com/Y6r6XbZpHH — ؘ (@nepobabys) December 8, 2023

Also Read: Police Officer Stops Kendall Jenner and Her Bestie Hailey Bieber for Not Following the Stop Sign

This is not the first time the Jenner sisters have faced criticism for flaunting their family's immense wealth. Kylie, who often jets around in her million private planes, and Kendall, who showcased her $1,300 vintage Gucci purse inside her $115,000 Mercedes, have been no strangers to the scrutiny surrounding their opulent lifestyles. According to celebritynetworth.com, as of 2023, Kendall's net worth stands at a staggering million, underscoring the magnitude of the Jenner sisters' financial success.

Recently, Jenner opened up about her dynamics with her sister Kendall Jenner, shedding light on their contrasting personalities. During a candid conversation with actress Jennifer Lawrence, Kylie acknowledged the strong presence and personality both she and Kendall possess, emphasizing that these differences don't necessarily pose a challenge.

Also Read: When Fans Accused Kendall And Kylie Jenner For Copying Sophia Richie's Sophisticated Dressing Style

Kendall and Kylie Jenner for Halloween:



“sugar & spice” pic.twitter.com/delKWwuFuA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2023

Lawrence, drawing parallels between herself and Kylie as Leos, described them as "happy, excited golden retrievers," while noting that Kendall, a Scorpio like their mother Kris, brings a different energy to the mix. Kylie brought attention to a significant source of unity – the meaningful bond that has flourished between her sister and Kylie's daughter, Stormi.

More from Inquisitr

Bad Bunny Disses Marriage in New Music Video After Split From Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Friends Aren't Surprised She Split With Bad Bunny