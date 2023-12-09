10 Times the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Stole the Spotlight in Music Videos

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @kardashians

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are not just about lip kits and contouring, these iconic reality stars have made their mark in the music industry with memorable cameos in several music videos. From Kim’s sultry appearances to Kylie’s steamy moments, the sisters have left an unforgettable mark on the industry. The Kardashian-Jenners are often accused of being talentless, but the sisters can boast of at least one top-notch skill; their music video cameo skills. The sisters have starred in the videos of Lil Dicky, Black Eyed Peas, Fall Out Boy, and French Montana, to name just a few.

1. Kylie in Cardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" — 2020

Kylie is the founder and owner of the cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. She is the fifth-most-followed person on Instagram. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s steamy collaboration featured Kylie Jenner in a jaw-dropping cameo. Dolled up in a fierce cheetah-print outfit, Kylie struts down a hallway, making bold eye contact with the camera as she enters a mysterious room, where Cardi resumes rapping another verse of the super hit song. Kylie was in the star-studded video alongside artists like Normani, Rubi Rose, and Rosalía.

2. Kim in Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Paris Hilton's 'Best Friend's Ass' — 2019

Kim first grabbed media attention as a friend and stylist of well-known socialite Paris Hilton but received wider notice after the release of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and other spin-offs of the same series. Kim made a cheeky appearance in Hilton’s music video, portraying her friendship with the heiress. In the club-themed video, Kim adds her star power to the mix, proving that even a title like Best Friend's Ass can't exclude the most famous socialite booty.

3. Kendall in Lil Dicky's 'Freaky Friday' — 2018

In the star-studded video for Freaky Friday, Kendall Jenner joined celebrities like Ed Sheeran and DJ Khaled. Kendall’s NSFW cameo at the end, where she rapped about her not being mentionable, added a funny twist to the viral music video. These Kardashian-Jenner sisters have undoubtedly left their mark on the music video scene, adding glamour, intrigue, and a touch of controversy to various projects throughout the years. Love them or loathe them, their iconic cameos continue to be talked about and remembered in the ever-evolving world of music and entertainment.

4. Kim in Kanye West's 'Bound 2' — 2013

Although the duo is not together anymore the music video featuring Kim shook the music industry when it was released. Kim took a front seat in her then-husband Kanye West’s iconic Bound 2 video. The imagery not only ignited countless memes but also became a pop culture phenomenon. Kim later appeared in Kanye’s Wolves video and sizzled the screen for fans and viewers, showcasing her talent and versatility. The reality star added a touch of glamour to the hit song, becoming the envy of every Kanye West fan.

5. Kylie and Kendall in PARTYNEXTDOOR's 'Recognize' — 2014

In an unexpected move, Kendall and Kylie both appeared in PARTYNEXTDOOR's Recognize video. The Jenner sisters added their charm to scenes alongside the charismatic Drake, creating a memorable collaboration. Kendall rose to fame in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she starred for 20 seasons and nearly 15 years from 2007 to 2021. She is one of the highest-paid top models at the moment. Away from controversies she was not able to escape the glamor world.

6. Khloé in French Montana’s 'Don’t Panic' — 2014

Khloé Kardashian embraced her role as a masked troublemaker in French Montana’s music video for Don’t Panic. As per People, this marked another instance of Kardashian-Jenner making a unique impact in their music projects. The catchy lyrics of the song went like this - "Shawty fell in love with a hustler, Man I took her from a buster, Niggas keep talkin' like they know something, I slide on your bitch like she holds something, Don't panic, don't panic, We just getting started nigga don't panic, Real niggas getting cake, Watch the fake niggas hate, Don't panic, don't panic."

7. Kim in Fergie’s 'M.I.L.F. $' — 2016

Kimberly Noel Kardashian, a well-known American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman, often hailed as the ultimate MILF, joined Fergie’s star-studded cast for the M.I.L.F. $ music video. It was the talk of the town at that moment. Alongside Chrissy Teigen, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Ciara, Kimberly added her glimmering allure to the empowering anthem. The clip features a star-studded cast of celebrity mums, the most talked about cameo being Kimberly herself, who wore a bikini and high heels to take a sensual shower under a stream of milk.

8. Kylie in Travis Scott's 'Stop Trying to Be God' — 2018

Travis Scott’s artistic talent included Kylie, the mother of his daughter Stormi, bejeweled in gold paint. The collaboration portrayed the couple’s creativity and shared heartwarming moments in the music world. The music video was packed with biblical references from walking among sheep and baptizing fans that surprisingly turned into mini versions of him and him acting as God in heaven while the world was in distress. Even if Scott and Jenner are not together anymore, their music video will always be in existence.

9. Kendall in Fergie's 'Enchanté (Carine)' — 2017

Kendal showcased her dance moves in Fergie's Enchanté (Carine) video. The music video’s heartwarming introduction by Fergie’s son added a delightful touch, making Kendall’s cameo even more memorable. In the video, a then 21-year-old Jenner woke up, and had multiple wardrobe changes, dancing around her apartment, walking a dog, and lip-syncing the song. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame star was seen playing instruments, hanging out with different versions of herself, and then enjoying the limelight for a performance.

10. Kylie in Tyga's 'Stimulated' — 2015

Tyga’s Stimulated music video featured Kylie Jenner, providing a glimpse into their relationship and visuals ignited conversations, with Tyga expressing his perspective on their age gap and Kylie being a ‘big girl’. The music video showed Jenner pulling up in a bright green Bentley and showing off a pretty rad fuzzy coat, but that was as flashy as the outfits get. Then the two exchange a few adorable kisses and Tyga gives Jenner a piggyback ride, making for a pretty rad video.

