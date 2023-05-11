Alabama Barker Flaunts Travis Barker's Blink-182 Luxury Bus in a New TikTok Video

Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, posted a new TikTok video on her account flaunting her father's Blink-182 luxury tour bus, reports The Sun.

Alabama Barker's latest TikTok video gave viewers a sneak peek into the luxe bus that her father often uses when on tour while vibing to Fendi Da Rapper's song on the couch of the said bus.

She climbed onto the couch just after setting up her camera and threw aside a beige pillow after which she busted a few moves while lip-syncing to the NSFW song and its rapid beat all while hand-gesturing a gun toward the end of the song and maintained the same enthusiastic energy throughout the song.

The 17-year-old donned her classic yet iconic black silk pajamas that she's often observed to be wearing in most of her TikTok videos followed by her blonde locks flowing to her waist and glam makeup with her signature lined lips.

The luxe bus appears to have beige aesthetics with similar accents throughout, the couch appears to be rather spacious offering maximum comfort. A flatscreen located toward the right side of where the young teen was dancing is just one of the few amenities making it a luxury on wheels. The interiors of the said vehicle are said to resemble the vibe and tone of Travis Barker's own serene Calabasas Home in California.

The young teenager's social media posts have actively received backlash and criticism from fans as they question her age due to the mature content she uploads. In one of her TikTok videos, she clapped back at the haters for constantly commenting on her age and makeup. She even responded to people who continued to troll her even after expressing her disinterest in their opinions and comments.

"Making it out of Beverly Hills yes gawd," said a commenter to which Alabama slams back with "I wish I cared what people think". However, there were other viewers among her 3.6 million followers who encouraged her to be herself despite the negativity and offered her their affirmations and wholehearted support.

Her father was called out on several occasions to intervene in his daughter's social media life but, although no official comment has been issued by Travis, he continues to offer his unwavering support for her and often makes appearances on her TikTok videos.

The soon-to-be 18-year-old recently posted a stunning carousel of pictures on her Instagram account leaving her 1.7 million followers star-struck. She donned an all-black ensemble consisting of an off-shoulder mesh top followed by a chic and petite skirt with a split on its side and paired it with classic black engineer-style boots, accessorizing herself with chrome-layered jewelry that dazzled on her neck coupled with a bracelet.