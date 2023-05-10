'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Flaunts Her '100-Lb.' Weight Loss on Social Media

After struggling with her weight and diet goals throughout her tenure on TLC's Sister Wives show, Janelle Brown has now begun flaunting her amazing progress on social media. Recently the 53-year-old sported a low-cut top as she shared her weight loss journey in a video on Instagram. The Sister Wives alum and her 21-year-old son Gabe were in the middle of fixing their RV on a beautiful day. Brown's blonde hair was covered with a hat and she panned the camera around while smiling to show her followers what they were up to that day. After a while, she gave the viewers a peek at Gabe trying to connect the recreational vehicle to power adapters.

Brown wrote a lengthy Instagram post that perfectly described her emotions regarding being a novice at setting up RVs. "Everyone has to start at the beginning! With the basics. When I was in the RV last time we were boon-docking so everything, even hooking up this trailer to 'hook-ups' is new. I have a sneaky perfectionist inside me that is always yelling at me 'if you don’t look like you know what you are doing, either don’t do it or fake it.'"

What immediately caught the attention of hawk-eyed fans was that Brown presented a slimmer face as she pointed the camera at herself. Many of her fans left supportive and encouraging comments below her post, with one saying, "Happiness looks good on you!" and another chirping, "You both look great!"

Sister Wives star, Janelle Brown has had an inspiring weight loss journey, and she's never been shy to share it with fans who might need the same motivation. In 2022, The U.S. Sun exclusively revealed that Brown had lost half her weight, almost 100 pounds. Brown took to Instagram to post side-by-side pictures of her weight loss and they depicted well the difference her dieting regime had made in her life.

Brown had written in the caption at the time, "Everyone's weight loss journey looks different. I've said before I am always hesitant to share publically any progress I make because, lets be real, there are always nay sayers in the crowd. However, in the past year, not only have I increased my strength but in my own unique way I have lost weight and inches."

She added a little plug for the weight-loss product, Plexus that Brown is often seen promoting with her former sister-wife Christine Brown. "Plexus was the magic I wish I had years and years ago. I never thought I could feel as good as I did at 18 and finally feel like I'm on my way to my ultimate health goals," Brown explained. "This is not an overnight fix. These pictures are from last July and this July. I wasn't searching for instant results, because those don't tend to last - but slow and steady as they say, wins the race! I couldn't be more excited about my progress."