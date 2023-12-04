Billy Baldwin’s Tweet Drawing Comparisons Between Donald Trump and Wife Melania Trump Goes Viral

Actor Billy Baldwin recently garnered significant online attention by discussing Melania Trump's presence at Rosalynn Carter's funeral, comparing her with her husband, former President Donald Trump. Baldwin's social media post gained widespread traction on the online platform, rapidly going viral. Expressing his views on X (formerly Twitter), the outspoken star stated that Melania had been specifically chosen by the late former first lady to participate in the funeral service. On November 19, Rosalynn, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, peacefully departed from this world at the age of 96, having resided in her Georgia residence at the time of her passing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Daniele Venturelli

Also Read: Robert De Niro Angry That His Anti-Trump Gotham Awards Speech Was Edited Without His Knowledge

"Donald Trump didn't attend Joe Biden's inauguration. Rosalynn Carter wanted Melania Trump to attend her funeral. See the difference?" Baldwin tweeted. Baldwin has established himself as a long-standing critic of the former president. Following his post, a substantial number of reactions flooded Twitter, propelling the post to viral status, and accumulating over 250,000 views. In the tweet's comment section, numerous individuals lauded Rosalynn, praising her as the embodiment of kindness, compassion, and grace.

Donald Trump didn’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Rosalynn Carter wanted Melania Trump to attend her funeral.



See the difference? — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 29, 2023

Furthermore, TV reporter Tahir Chaudhary also added, "Trump skipped Biden's inauguration, a notable break from tradition. On a different note, credit to Rosalynn Carter's bipartisan spirit for expressing a desire to have Melania Trump attend her funeral, showcasing a unique and inclusive approach." Another user wrote, "OH S*** someone just made sense. I KNOW it's rare, huh."

As reported by MSN, Melania joined the assembly at the funeral, standing alongside fellow former first ladies like Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, and Laura Bush. Notably present were former President Bill Clinton, current President Joe Biden, and current First Lady Jill Biden. Melania's appearance at the funeral marked an infrequent public appearance for her, considering her limited sightings in public throughout this year. Her presence at such an event was a departure from her relatively low profile over the past months.

Also Read: 6 Times When Donald Trump Was Humorously Portrayed in Hollywood

As per insights from Newsweek, Melania has notably been missing from her husband's recent campaign events as well. Despite her absence, she made a rare appearance last month at a Halloween event held at Mar-a-Lago, where she was photographed alongside Donald after an extended gap of several months from joint appearances. Meanwhile, a former close confidant and aide of Melania recently leveled accusations, suggesting that she utilized Rosalynn's funeral as a chance for a photo opportunity, stirring controversy around her actions.

Also Read: Check Out This List of Donald Trump's Most Favorite Shows and Movies

Rosalynn Carter was the epitome of kindness, caring, grace, and tolerance. She was a class act!

TFG, not so much… — Ramon Caudle (@UrbanistaRamon) November 29, 2023

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff recently made a controversial statement by stating, "Melania Trump knew every time she made a public appearance, 'a picture would be worth a thousand words.'" Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing criticism directed at Melania for her presence at Rosalynn's funeral, Geraldo Rivera stepped up to defend her. Rivera passionately rebuked those who ridiculed Melania, particularly targeting the mockery aimed at her fashion selection and mere participation in the funeral proceedings, per Newsweek.

More from Inquisitr

When Internet Questioned Donald Trump’s Claims About Having a ‘Higher IQ’ Than Former Presidents

Donald Trump Says He Received Only a $1M Inheritance From Late Father Fred, Here's What He Actually Got