FBI Director Doubts Trump Was Struck by Bullet During Rally, Trump-Campaign Says 'Conspiracy Bulls–t'

FBI Director, Christopher Wray asserted on Wednesday, July 24, that perhaps former President Donald Trump may not have acquired the ear injury by a rifle bullet. The Director told the House Judiciary Committee in a hearing that the cause of Trump's injury was not clear as of now. "With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear," Wray said responding to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as reported by Daily Beast.

The Chairman inquired about the eight shots fired during the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13 by asking, "We obviously know that Mr. Comperatore lost his life, two other rally-goers were injured, and then the one that hit President Trump. Where did all eight bullets go?" Meanwhile, Trump's Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung responded to the assertion by saying, "Anyone who believes this conspiracy bulls–t is either mentally deficient or willfully peddling falsehoods for political reasons. We have seen there is no depth low enough for the Biden-Harris Administration. So it’s not surprising they are doing this now," according to the NY Post. The comment by Wray opposes the narrative that the businessman-turned-politician had shared, calling it a near-death experience.

In an interview with the NY Post, Trump explained, "The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle. I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead." Adding on the Republican presidential nominee said, "I just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot." In a statement shared after the attempted assassination by former White House physician and current Congressman Ronny Jackson, he declared, "As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would-be assassin," about the ex-President's injury.

In the public statement, he further stated, "The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear," confirming a bullet injury. Commenting on Wray after his controversial statement during the hearing, Trump took to Truth Social and wrote, "FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively “uneventful” - Wrong! That’s why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels."

Detesting the statement he said, "His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments - with zero retribution. No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a “bullet wound to the ear,” and that is what it was. No wonder the once-storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!"