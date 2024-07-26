Ana Navarro’s Controversial Jokes About Donald Trump’s Ear Injury on ‘The View’ Spark Backlash

Ana Navarro, a co-host on The View, is facing criticism for making fun of Donald Trump's ear injury. Trump was shot in the ear during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania last weekend. Navarro joked about the bandage covering Trump's wound after he gave a speech at the Republican National Convention. "What we saw yesterday was a replay of Trump's 90-minute constant rallies. It's too bad the bandage was just over his ear. It should have been over his mouth," Navarro said on Friday's episode of The View, as the studio audience laughed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patricia Schlein

Navarro didn't stop there. She also mocked Trump's comment that God was on his side during the assassination attempt. "God should have pulled the plug on that mic yesterday," Navarro quipped. These remarks angered many viewers. Some called for The View to be canceled because of Navarro's comments. Joy Behar, another host on The View, also criticized Trump. She took issue with Trump saying God was "on his side" during the shooting. Behar said, "When something like this happens to you like this assassination attempt and you say something like 'God was watching me,' that is a very unchristian thing to say because it's very narcissistic."

Ana Navarro just said Trump supporters are shooketh. There scared of Kamala Harris. 😂😂😂😂😂 — ✈️CJB✈️ (@JB80s) July 24, 2024

Behar continued, "What about Corey [Comperatore]? What's his name? Comperatore, the fireman who also got [killed]? What about all those guys that got killed in Sandy Hook? All of those people? 'Oh, God was watching me and not watching them?' There's something very disturbing about that." Many viewers were upset by Behar's comments. One wrote, "If there ever was an example of someone NOT a Christian it would be Joy Behar so she should stop claiming she is... She should be fired. A hateful human being," as per The Daily Mail.

I’m not a Trumper, I’m not voting for OR Kamala, but I’ve wisened up enough to realize that Ana Navarro literally makes her living hating Trump and anyone rooting for him. If it wasn’t for Trumpers she’d literally have no job lol. — jasmin (@msjasmincruz) July 23, 2024

The assassination attempt happened on July 13 at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump from a rooftop. The bullet grazed Trump's ear, but killed Corey Comperatore, a father of two who was attending the rally. Trump spoke about the incident at the Republican Convention. He said, "Bullets continued to fly as very brave Secret Service agents rushed to the stage and pounced on top of me for protection. There was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way I felt very safe, because I had God on my side."

Other View hosts had different reactions to the assassination attempt. Sunny Hostin used it to call for gun control. "I say now is the time to talk about the common denominator when it came to this assassination attempt, is America's fascination and obsession with owning guns," Hostin said. Navarro also brought up gun control, saying, "It was a 20-year-old lone wolf, White whack job with easy access to a gun, and we have to have a conversation about that," as per Fox News.