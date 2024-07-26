Kim Kardashian Gets Angry and Jealous After Knowing Khloé Kardashian's Biological Age

The Kardashian family has a habit of indulging in bizarre beauty treatments and fads, which have been documented in their popular reality show. In the latest season five finale fans were introduced to the Horvath Test - a blood test that determined biological ageing. According to The US Sun, the viewers witnessed Kim Kardashian enlist her sister Khloé Kardashian, and mother Kris Jenner to the tests. In the clip the trio can be seen celebrating the results with Khloe learning that her biological age is 28, thus, making Kim jealous and angry about it.

Khloé noted that she had bad eating habits in comparison to her health-conscious sisters and was certain her family would all score higher than her before learning the findings. "I honestly feel like all of my sisters would be younger," she said during the confessional. She stated that her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian was an inspiration since she "worked out" and "eats great." "I love ice cream. cookies and Goldfish. Wheat Thins. Cereal. Love it," she continued while listing out her favorite cheat meals. The Poosh founder's ex-Scott Disick was also present when the doctor gave away the results.

First up Kris was declared six years younger than their actual age, the doctor then stated that Kim was 34 years old biologically, and finally, he revealed that Khloé was in her later twenties, 28 to be more specific. "My heart is racing. I feel my pulse beating out of my neck. Why am I so freaked out? If I find out I'm 812, I'm just gonna cry. I can't do this," she said during the confessional before finding out the results. The Good American co-founder dissed Kim after the final reveal saying, "Never in a million years! If I had to bet money, I would've never bet on myself," she said in the confessional. "Kim is living, by the way. I know she's pissed."

As per The Daily Mail, the mother of two recently revealed on the She MD Podcast that she was 'scared of becoming fat' again, "I was 204 pounds when I delivered and I was like, "How am I going to do this again?" Because I took so many years to do it the first time." Khloe explained: "I used to be overweight a lot of my life. God, I mean my weight-loss journey. It took years for me. I've always been chubby - like athletic. I've always played sports. I just was never in shape."

The reality star added that she had a mental barrier the first time she tried to lose weight. Khloé stated that"Retraining her thinking" was necessary before she could start her weight-loss journey. "I would, let's say, cut out all sodas. Little by little, I would cut things out. I would do that for a week and then cut out one other thing because I realized, I did every diet under the sun when I was younger."

She added, "I used to be a major emotional eater for sure, but then when I was done, I would always be like, 'Wait!' I would feel so good eating. And then ... so bad after. And then I would cry and probably do it again because I was sad so I needed the ice cream again. And it was this crazy repeat cycle, but I gave myself a lot of patience and I just took my time."