Ana Navarro Shares Melania Trump's Provocative Photo, Says 'Never Seen Naked Pictures of Harris'

Ana Navarro, who co-hosts The View, has jumped to Vice President Kamala Harris' defense in a pretty bold way. As Harris is getting some flak over her dating past, Navarro decided to post a provocative photo of former First Lady Melania Trump on Instagram. The picture, from a 2000 GQ magazine shoot, shows Melania nude on a fur rug, only wearing jewelry, and handcuffed to a briefcase inside Donald Trump's private jet. Navarro's post was a direct response to recent attacks on Harris' personal life.

"Some Republicans are out there on TV and social media making vile sexual remarks about Kamala Harris and wanting to make her dating history an issue. This country deserves a debate on real issues, affecting us all. But do you want to make this an issue? Bring it on. I’ve never seen naked pictures of @kamalaharris or her spouse," Navarro wrote. She also included a photo of Donald and Melania Trump with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, taken at Mar-a-Lago in 2000. "Kamala never partied with sexual predators. You wanna go low? I’m not leaving one thing unanswered this time. Not a one. I’ll happily go 20,000 leagues under the sea," Navarro pointedly remarked.

The controversy stems from Harris' relationships before her 2014 marriage to Douglas Emhoff. She previously dated television host Montel Williams and former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown. These past relationships have become fodder for Harris' critics. Far-right activist Laura Loomer made particularly inflammatory claims, tweeting that Harris "got her career started giving b–w jobs to successful, rich, black men." Loomer went further, alleging, "She sucked Willie Brown's penis while he was a married man in exchange for political power," in a now-deleted post as per Page Six.

What does Kamala Harris husband or relationships have to do wit her credentials? Do y’all hire people based on who they fcking?? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 23, 2024

On Fox Business, conservative podcaster Alec Lace referred to Harris as "the original 'Hawk Tuah' girl," alluding to a viral video about sexual activity, as per The Daily News. Navarro's post aims to highlight the hypocrisy of these attacks, implying a contrast with the widely circulated photos of Melania. Navarro isn't alone in defending Harris. Rapper Cardi B also weighed in on Twitter: "What does Kamala Harris husband or relationships have to do wit [sic] her credentials? Do y'all hire people based on who they f––king??" The attacks on Harris have varied from being vague to very direct, often carrying racist and sexist undertones.

Navarro’s bold post just highlights how rough and nasty political talk can get. Some people have called her names like "Jezebel" and criticized her for not having biological children. As the presidential campaign heats up and Harris looks set to be the Democratic nominee, it seems like the personal attacks are going to keep coming. Donald has already started calling her "Lyin' Kamala" at his rallies which shows the race is going to be really tough.