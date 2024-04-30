When Jennifer Lopez Broke Down in Tears After Joe Biden's Presidential Victory: "It's a New Day"

When Joe Biden won the 2020 elections, the news had Jennifer Lopez in flood of happiness. She hailed the "new day" for America by sharing an emotional clip with her followers within minutes after the results of this year's nail-biting election campaign became public. Her Instagram Stories, JLo tucked into the start of a joyful brunch. She shared her feelings on the election results with the world by posting an upbeat dancing video on her official Instagram profile.

As reported by The Billboard, she wrote, "So happy this morning. Echoing the words of everyone saying that we are headed toward a better day, a more united country. I’m just crying tears of joy. I hope that we can all come together and love each other and appreciate each other. It’s a new day. They’re saying it’s time to heal deep wounds and come together. We are the United States of America, the greatest country on this planet.

History is being made today for all little girls who got loud across the world. It is an amazing, amazing day. God bless everybody." She didn't only share the news of victory; she also included a performance video from her past that served to amp up her fans. Her video description read: "#SHMOOD! PRESIDENT BIDEN!!!!!!! VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS!!!!!!"

J. Lo posted an attractive photo on election day encouraging her supporters to vote for #BidenHarris2020. During a summertime online chat with Joe and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, she also did her part to help the Bidens win the presidency. Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer's fiance, joined the group as they spoke about how to make America a better place for minorities. Biden questioned her about what she thought was most pressing, and along with eliminating the prejudice she added, "For me, it's unifying the nation again." After their mid-October meeting, Biden tweeted his gratitude to Lopez for using her platform for change.

He wrote, "@JLo and @AROD–– Jill and I are deeply grateful to have your support. Thank you for stepping up and speaking out. As Jennifer said: The Latino community has the power to determine the outcome of this election."

Hollywood's A-listers followed the lead of Jlo and went online to express their joy at the historic election results. Chrissy Teigen tweeted immediately after the news, "My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once." John Legend also congratulated Joe Biden, "Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times."

Lady Gaga also tweeted, "@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA."

