‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Once Identified the 'Red Flag' That May Have Ended 3 of Kody’s Marriages

In a Friday episode for Sister Wives Talk Back: Part 1, the cast played a tape in which Kody Brown, 54, expressed his feelings about being 'so betrayed' and how Christine Brown would 's--- talk' him in front of his kids. Janelle Brown, the second wife, also identified what appears to be a regular habit that Kody consistently engaged in that triggered a warning flag in her mind after seeing the same video.

As reported by People, Janelle pointed out, "Kody has this thing where he's like, 'I've done so much and I've sacrificed so much for this relationship. Well, that right there is a red flag. If he feels like he had to sacrifice for the relationship, maybe it's better if it's over because it's a two-part equation in a marriage. We both were doing the work but he wants to act like he did a Herculean effort this marriage and how dare she betray him."

Janelle also responded to a fan inquiry about whether, in light of her current circumstances, she would have ended the marriage sooner. She said, "Honestly, for me, it came down to the kids. I would’ve stayed if Kody had stayed the father that he was for my kids for many, many years. But when the relationship with the kids broke down, that cost was no longer a factor."

Kody and Janelle had six kids together: Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Late Garrison (Died at 25), Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18. Before their divorce, Kody's handling of the couple's boys, Gabe and Garrison, caused discord since the children had reportedly broken Kody's rigorous COVID-19 regulations in 2020. As a consequence, Janelle and her children did not celebrate the holidays with Kody and the rest of the family in 2021.

During the same episode, Kody also rewatched a moment from season 18 in which Janelle and Christine discussed their preparations for Christmas. He shared his 'interpretation' of Janelle's words from the moment with his current wife, Robyn Brown. He said, "Janelle doesn’t want to have Christmas with Merri, and with Robyn and with me, she would rather have Christmas with Christine, so she’s making this excuse with the boys."

Kody's full of vitriol & blaming Christine for his relationship with "their" kids. As if they didnt live thru yrs of HIS preferential treatment of Robyn &her brood& HIS unloving unkind attitude& treatment of them&their mom. He may fool suki but not long time viewers. #sisterwives pic.twitter.com/Aoup1Utms5 — Nancy Waters (@new071902) December 18, 2023

As per other People report, Janelle was accused by Kody of attempting to 'make me look bad' and 'specifically trying to destroy my character with my family' in the Talk Back episode. Kody persisted in criticizing Janelle’s actions. During the episode, he said, "She’s a s--- sister wife."

Kody further added, "Well, we had a family that was working together. They’re trying to blame you, they’re trying to blame me. And all those years in Vegas, we were all working together." Robyn interrupted, "You always point out the sister-wife relationships, and never talk about your actual issues with wives. You need to stop pointing fingers at sister wives." Although Kody previously had four sister wives, Janelle, Christine, Meri, and Robyn, his relationships with all three of them ended abruptly, except Robyn.

