Gerald Ford's Eerie 1989 Prediction: The Almost-Spot-On Path to America's First Female President

In 1989, former U.S. President Gerald Ford made a bold prediction about how America would get its first female president. His words, captured on video, have recently resurfaced due to their eerie similarity to current events. Ford was speaking to students at a conference in Iowa about the role of former presidents. A young student asked him what advice he'd give a girl who wanted to become president. Ford's response was both surprising and specific.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by UPI

"I hope we do have a young lady at some point become President of the United States," Ford began. He then outlined how he thought it would happen: "Either the Republican or Democrat political party will nominate a man for President and a woman for Vice President, and the woman and man will win. So you'll end up with a President, a male, and a Vice President, a female," as per The News. This part of Ford's prediction came true in 2021 as Joe Biden became president and Kamala Harris became the first female vice president.

In 1989 GOP President Gerald Ford ALMOST exactly predicted how the United States would get its first female President.



Only incorrect part of his prediction was that she’s assume the position not be elected. @KamalaHarris WILL win the 2024 election & defeat Trump!#DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/HNL789Y7N8 — ᑕat (Adopt Rescued Animals)🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@RememberMeYeah) July 24, 2024

But Ford didn't stop there. He continued: "And in that term of office of the President, the President will die. And the woman will become President under the law or Constitution." President Biden didn't die but he recently dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. He said it was because of health concerns and the need for fresh younger voices. This surprise move might mean Vice President Harris could be the next Democratic nominee.

In 1989, former president Gerald Ford predicted that the first female president would actually be elected as vice president. The president will then die in office. This means that the female vice president will become President of the United States. Interesting prediction. 🤔 😅 pic.twitter.com/EsgiQAmbaQ — (((((SunDog)))))🌞🐶🌎🔨✖️ (@flatearthohio) June 24, 2021

Ford's prediction gets even more intriguing. He added, "And once that barrier is broken, from then on, men better be careful, because they'll have a hard, hard time ever even getting a nomination in the future," as per The Boing Boing. Ford’s path to the presidency was kind of unique too. He never actually won a general election for president or vice president. He became vice president in 1973 after Spiro Agnew resigned. Then when President Richard Nixon resigned, Ford stepped up and became president. Ford's prediction didn't come true as quickly as he thought. He told the students it would happen "in the next four or eight years." It's been 35 years, and America still hasn't had a female president.

The old video of Ford predicting the future has got people talking about how American politics has changed. He might have gotten the timing wrong, but his idea about the path to America's first female president could still come true. Vice President Harris is now set to possibly become the first woman president but unlike Ford's prediction, she has to win an election for it. Harris has got enough Democratic delegates to win her party's nomination but it still needs to be made official. She's going to face Republican nominee Donald Trump in the November election.