Kim Kardashian Gets Slammed for Dressing up Her Pet in a Flamboyant Outfit: “Sushi Looks Pissed”

Kim Kardashian's pet woes don't seem to end, the reality star has earlier been criticized heavily for keeping her pet pomeranian in the garage. In a recent happy post, the Hulu star shared an adorable snap of 'Sushi', a rarely featured pet pomeranian wearing a cozy pink Maxbone sweater. The perfectly groomed hound looked elegant with a silky coat and neatly styled fur, the hot pink turtleneck outfit featured a feathered neckline that made Sushi look like a voguishly spoilt pet. However, fans were not thrilled with the expressionless Sushi, they felt the pet looked "bored and pissed" about wearing the outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Throwback Picture With Rival Sister Kourtney Amid Nasty Feud: "Cheeeeeeese"

"Sushi looks pissed wearing that outfit," one Instagram fan wrote. Another second fan cosigned - "I don’t think she likes that outfit." A third fan added sarcastically - "Is this the dog that lives in the garage?" A fourth Instagram fan inquired - "This dogs still alive??" While celebrity friends like Paris Hilton left a cute comment with a heart-eyed emoji and three red hearts for Sushi. Other users were thrilled to see a potential collaboration with pet care brand, Maxbone. The brand also welcomed the sweet canine and the SKIMS founder into the dog mom club while resharing Kim's post with the caption - "Welcome to the dog mom club, Kim."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The beauty mogul welcomed two other Pomeranians - Saké and Soba in addition to Sushi in 2019, however, in December 2022 she was slammed by fans for showcasing the dogs seemingly living in the garage in a now-deleted Tik Tok video, Page Six reported. The original clip was shared on North West's TikTok account and later resurfaced on the platform showing the Pomeranians running around the garage during Christmas with holiday decorations placed around the cement floor. Enraged fans instantly drew PETA's attention to the matter, leaving angered comments.

Looking at the current picture of Sushi, fans remembered the particular incident and slammed the reality star once again in the comments section. "Ugh animal abuse," one Instagram fan wrote. A second follower questioned - "You let Sushi out of its pen in the garage today for a half hour?" A third fan wrote - "Where are all of the other dogs?"

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Flies 4,400 Miles with Son Saint to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Match in Japan

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by David Livingston

Meanwhile, in early February Sake made a rare appearance on Kim's IG Story, the cute pomeranian sat quietly on a blanket while the mother of four was heard saying, "Sake! Hi, Sake!" in the background. She captioned the post - "The most unbothered dog in the world. My fave." Kim then followed up with a photo of the pup, zooming in on his adorable fluffy face with the caption - "Does it get any cuter?!" In another interesting Tik Tok post Kim shared the variety of gourmet meals her pet dogs eat in a day. In the video, 10-year-old North is seen putting out decadent food plates together for the trio, and then the video focuses on a chart that showcases what the dogs can and can't eat. The clip then showcased the three pedigree dogs eagerly awaiting their food.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Gets ‘Signed’ Shirt From Lionel Messi During His Inter Miami Debut, Angers Fans

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8677129/fans-accuse-kim-kardashian-sad-treatment-dog/

https://pagesix.com/2022/12/29/kim-kardashian-slammed-for-video-of-dogs-appearing-to-live-in-garage/

More from Inquisitr

Makeup-free Kim Kardashian Gets Kisses From Her Kids, As They Enjoy in The Pool At Her $60M Mansion

Fans Suspect Kim Kardashian Got Another 'Cosmetic Procedure' as New Pictures Go Viral