Head 'high' but blood dripping, pop singer Harry Styles once bit off the tip of his tongue in an accident. The former One Direction star spoke about his inspiration for his 2019 solo album as well as this incident in an interview. Apparently, the 29-year-old recalled an incident where, due to mushrooms, he tripped, which resulted in him hurting his tongue.

"We'd do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney's Ram in the sunshine," Styles shared with Rolling Stone. "This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms, and I bit off the tip of my tongue," he recalled, "So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth."

Apparently, the singer was under the influence of magic mushrooms at the Shangri-La recording studio in Malibu. "So many fond memories, this place," Styles said. While gracing the cover of the publication, the musician also explained he depended on psychedelics to improve his writing process.

The Gucci model revealed he did a 'lot of' mushrooms while recording his 2019 album, Fine Line. He added, "We were here for six weeks in Malibu without going into the city. People would bring their dogs and kids. We'd take a break to play cornhole tournaments. Family values!"

The pop star also said he only took shrooms after their band split. During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, he said to ENews, "When I was in the band, it was like, to me, it felt like it was so much bigger than any of us that I kind of felt like, I'm not going to be the one who f**** it up." He added, "So I was like, now is the time in my life when you probably go out and experiment and do this, and you take this and you do that, and that's what you do with your friends. And I was like, I'm not going to be the guy who messes it up. So I was like, I'm not going to do any of that stuff."

However, upon going solo, things seemed to have changed for the Watermelon High singer. "And I was with my friends and we were in Malibu...I felt so safe. It was like, 'I want to take some mushrooms? I'm going to take some—like now is the time to have fun. Like, we're in Malibu, 24.' I'm also in music.," he admitted.

But that's not all, since the artist also recalled an incident where he lost all his belongings (including his wallet) while talking to Entertainment Tonight. The As It Was singer said, "There was one night where we'd been partying a bit and ended up going down to the beach, and I lost all my stuff, basically. I lost all my clothes. I lost my wallet. Maybe a month later, somebody found my wallet and mailed it back, anonymously. I guess it just popped out of the sand. But what's sad is, I lost my favorite mustard corduroy flares."

Styles also discussed his One Direction days and how anxiety got the best of him at that time. He kept worrying that he'd do something wrong. "I was constantly scared I might sing a wrong note. I felt so much weight in terms of not getting things wrong," he revealed. "Now, I feel like the fans have given me an environment to be myself and grow up and create this safe space to learn and make mistakes."

