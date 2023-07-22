Jennifer Lopez Cut a 24-Karat Edible Gold and Swarovski Crystal 'Masterpiece' Cake on Her 50th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez's 50th birthday bash back in 2019 gave the world a taste of her affluent life. The event saw an exclusive custom-made 10-tiered cake embellished with 24-karat edible gold and Swarovski crystals. The now 53-year-old actress honored her life's half-century in July 2019, with a cake that complimented her "richness" and her everlasting youth.

Lopez's extravagant birthday bash was held at Gloria Estefan's waterfront Miami mansion. Many A-list Hollywood stars added charm and grandeur to her 50th bash. The star-studded guest list had 250 chosen ones for the "gold-inspired" party at the mansion on a private island.

Among the famous names, Lopez's close pals like DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Ryan Seacrest, and Ashanti rolled to the party, reported TMZ. The mansion was filled with fireworks, blasting music, performances, and a six-figure birthday gift from her then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. The ex-lover presented his lady love with a red Porsche 911 GTS convertible worth around $140,000. Lopez frankly had one rich and "golden" birthday celebration.

But it was the gold cake that was the showstopper of the event. Let's dive deeper into how the 10-tier "masterpiece" came to life.

Apparently, the cake was taller than the "tallest" guests in the room, and it took five men to deliver the delicacy to the birthday event. The decadent cake was a piece of art, and its artist was part of Lopez's golden birthday. The cake was from a bakery called Divine Delicacies, which customized the beauty for The Mother actress.

They whipped up the 24-karat edible gold cake in vanilla rum with a dulce de leche filling and adorned it with a Swarovski crystal "50" sign. The cost of the mammoth cake was said to be a mind-boggling $10,000.

Along with this extravagant cake, there were some other "gold" delights at the party, like, 14-karat gold flaked Mojo donuts that also said "JLo" on them. The guests sipped on Moet champagne, munched on Sasanian caviar and Ruth's Chris steaks, and enjoyed cigars in the Padron Cigars lounge, according to Architectural Digest as quoted by Miami Herald.

E! News reported the inside scoop on Lopez's themed-birthday decor. The entrance reportedly featured a giant golden archway and a "JLO" emblem was used throughout the party. The outlet described the event as "glowing" with hundreds of candles and white orchids. It also reported that there was a tower of champagne glasses for guests and "big spinning letters" that spelled "J.Lo."

Lopez reportedly walked in with her song Jenny From the Block playing in the background. The color theme, of course, mirrored the cake: black and gold design, gorgeous white flowers, and sparklers.

As Lopez cut the luxurious cake, everybody sang, "Go Shorty. It's Your Birthday," from In Da Club by 50 Cent. Lopez, herself, stuck to the theme and flaunted her gorgeous curves in a gold ensemble paired with metallic heels, hoop earrings, and a chic ponytail.

TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!! 🎉 🎊



Happy 5-0, @JLo. 🎂 Te amo mucho. pic.twitter.com/ovKlojooI3 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) July 25, 2019

Prior to the birthday madness, her then-fiancé Rodriguez shared a video dedicating the sweetest tribute to his lady love. He said, "Hi, baby girl. Just wanna wish you a happy birthday." He added, "Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do."

