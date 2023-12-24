When Jennifer Aniston Gracefully Managed Her Wardrobe Malfunction Moment During a Live Interview

Jennifer Aniston can keep her calm and composure in any situation. She proved this in an old interview of hers that recently went viral. In the clip, she experienced something completely awkward but kept going on!

Alongside co-star Gerard Butler, Jennifer Aniston was promoting their 2010 movie, The Bounty Hunter, per The Things. Aniston's top button suddenly sprang open when a Norwegian reporter was interviewing her. "Oh, I just lost a button, and Jesus, it is the top one," she replies in a composed response. "Great. So what were you saying? Sorry, it is Norway, right? It's far away. It's okay, we won't see it."

Aniston went on to say that although she had never been to Norway, she would want to go. She went on without wasting any time. The original video of Aniston's response to the button popping off was edited and not shown during the interview, but someone made it available online.

Aniston deserves praise for remaining composed and professional during the interview. As was to be anticipated, supporters were quick to comment on the event. Regarding the issue, a fan complimented Jen for handling a tense circumstance. "Even though her button popped, she still went calmly on. That's the mark of a true professional," a fan wrote. "This is a pure and whole interview. Jennifer always comes off so well in these. She seems like a very kind and down-to-earth person. The sort of person you could easily talk to even if you didn’t know them well," another fan wrote.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Jen didn't appear at all perturbed by the interview or the topics posed. Aniston is also questioned about her time on Friends and whether she still watches the program. Jen not only acknowledged that she does, but she also said that even after all these years, the program continued to make her chuckle.

One fan questioned the interviewer about why there weren't more questions regarding The Bounty Hunter. The reporter from Norway answered, "Well, Jen probably talked about Bounty Hunter for 5 hours before I got into the room, and I did ask her a question about it, but I didn't keep it in this edit. I did ask her other questions as well (it was five min long originally), but as an interviewer, I always go with my gut feeling on interesting subjects to talk to the interviewees about. And I know there are so many Friends fans out there. So I did this for them."

There have been previous embarrassing wardrobe disasters involving Jennifer Aniston. In one instance, Aniston left her Celine coat's tags on and forgot to take them off. With a laugh, Aniston acknowledged that she had worn the coat with its tag four times before. At the Office Christmas Party premiere, she was seen wearing the tag. She even played off the whole incident with her adorable humor in her conversation with Jimmy Kimmel.

