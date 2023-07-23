When Kylie Jenner Splurged Whopping $200,000 to Gift a Pony to Daughter Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner's five-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is a huge fan of Disney's Frozen franchise. Keeping with the toddler's craze Jenner imported a $200,000 pony named "Frozen" from the Netherlands amid the pandemic. The Hulu star also gifted her darling daughter a Frozen-themed motorbike when she turned two and even had a winter wonderland-themed birthday for her.

According to a report by US Magazine 2020, horse breeder Stal Wilten confirmed via his Instagram that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had purchased the stunning gray pony. He had captioned the image, “We got news he has landed in L.A. and living the life with a sweet little girl named Stormi. @kyliejenner in true fashion, made sure her daughter had the most precious pony out there. We can’t wait to see pictures of Stormi and Frozen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stal Wilten (@stalwilten)

According to The Cut, Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian coincidentally also owns 14 beautiful Friesian horses from the Netherlands, out of which one is gifted to her daughter North West. The Daily Mail reported Jenner splurged an extra $7,000 to $10,000 to ship the pony to the US. The 17-year-old pony had to go through a 14-day quarantine, after which it was moved to a barn closer to Jenner’s Calabasas home.

The reality star showed off Webster's mini Frozen-themed motorbike on her Instagram stories in 2020. The toddler was seen riding the bike wearing a matching upside-down helmet. “Hold on, you put your helmet on wrong. I’ve gotta help you,” Jenner could be heard saying while laughing from behind the camera. While quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jenner had been busy keeping her little girl entertained at home. “I have bought Stormi all of the outdoor games possible, a bouncy house, a slip and slide, everything. She’s been outside every day. I’m trying to keep her entertained,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said in an April 2020 Instagram Live video.

stormi with his frozen bike and with the helmet upside down is the best video you'll see today 😍 pic.twitter.com/L3X6WGwe35 — jessie 🦋 (@sweetkylizzle) June 29, 2020

An insider had revealed that Jenner was thrilled to spoil her daughter and happy to spend some quality time with her during the pandemic. “Kylie loves that she has so much time to bond with Stormi right now and spoil her with love and attention — they’re both having so much fun together,” said the source.

In July 2020, Jenner also shared a hilarious video where baby Webster was seen chastising her mother for talking while watching her favorite movie Frozen 2. “So we’re watching Frozen 2 for the first time, and she is really into it because I turned to tell her I love her — and I said, ‘Stormi, I love you, do you love me?’ And she said, ‘Shhhh mommy,’” Jenner recalled. She added, “I was in shock. Because she’s never done that before. She told me to ‘Shhh!’ ”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

However, fans were not thrilled watching a toddler get these expensive gifts. They took to Twitter to express their displeasure. User, @ughmikaila wrote, "do you think Kylie Jenner can import me a 200k pony or is that too much to ask."

do you think Kylie Jenner can import me a 200k pony or is that too much to ask — mikaila (@ughmikaila) July 25, 2020

@MikeSington said, "Kylie Jenner buys a pony for her 2-year-old daughter Stormi for $200,000. Pony was shipped from the Netherlands, is now undergoing 14 day quarantine in LA. When I was a kid, my parents got me a rescue dog, no quarantine necessary."

Kylie Jenner buys a pony for her 2-year-old daughter Stormi for $200,000. Pony was shipped from the Netherlands, is now undergoing 14 day quarantine in LA. When I was a kid, my parents got me a rescue dog, no quarantine necessary. pic.twitter.com/LkoXLTYR4g — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 25, 2020

@torigraceC tweeted, "You could buy a house most places with the money @KylieJenner just spent on a pony for her daughter...it’s cute. But it hurts... $200K..."

You could buy a house most places with the money @KylieJenner just spent on a pony for her daughter...it’s cute. But it hurts... $200K... — Tori Grace Curtis (@torigraceC) July 26, 2020

Jenner shares two kids - Stormi, 5, and Aire Webster, 1 - with ex-partner Travis Scott.

