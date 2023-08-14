Kylie Jenner Gifts Her Mini ‘Bratz X Kylie’ Doll Collection to Daughter Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner says 'Barbie who?'

The beauty mogul takes her place among the ranks of celebrities boasting their doll series. The influential beauty tycoon has collaborated with MGA, a prominent toy and entertainment firm, to introduce a series of six Bratz dolls that bear her likeness. These dolls elegantly display outfits drawing inspiration from her distinct fashion sense and high-profile red-carpet appearances. Marking a significant milestone, the exclusive 'Mini Bratz x Kylie Jenner' collection marks the first instance of a celebrity being immortalized as a Bratz doll, per CNN.

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

What's more, Kylie ensured that her daughter, Stormi Webster, had the opportunity to engage in playtime with these dolls!

On Wednesday, August 2, Jenner posted an adorable video on her Instagram Story, featuring her 5-year-old Stormi dressed in a charming red tulle dress. The clip captures Stormi engaging with the dolls as she holds up two of them, still within their boxes, amidst a scene of opened packaging piled around her. The video follows a Boomerang-style format. "Had to get Storm all the minis @bratz."

Jenner also utilized an Instagram Reel to unveil the collaboration in conjunction with the Bratz brand. This Reel admirably showcased the collection of six dolls, each accompanied by accessories that encompass a miniature version of Norman — Jenner's Italian greyhound — as well as a red carpet rope barrier. As stated on the official website of the collection, the dolls are available for a restricted duration and are being retailed in boxes containing two miniature toys each, priced at $9.99 per box.

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

According to People magazine, the initial doll in the collection replicates Jenner's 2019 ensemble for the Met Gala, featuring a lilac feathery Versace gown and a corresponding purple wig. As for the fourth doll, it emulates Jenner's attire from the 2022 Met Gala, showcasing her Off-White bridal-inspired look designed to pay homage to the late fashion icon Virgil Abloh.

Among the array of dolls, there's also one that captures Jenner's appearance at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, where she wore an alluring high-slit black gown by Mugler. Additionally, the collection includes a doll adorned in the striking crown and black corset gown that Jenner donned at the opening of the Mugler Couturissime exhibition in New York City the previous year. “I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll, I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I’m so excited they are here!” Jenner announced the collaboration through a press release.

Per Page Six, Bratz creative director Jasmin Larian said that "Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago — from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive, Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today.”

