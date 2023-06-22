Travis Scott Celebrates Father's Day With Daughter Stormi Webster, Takes Her to London Eye Wheel

During her recent outing with her father Travis Scott, Stormi Webster looked absolutely adorable. Travis Scott was seen spending time with his 5-year-old daughter, Stormi, in London, over the Father's Day weekend, according to Page Six. According to reports, the duo was sighted enjoying a ride on the London Eye wheel. In order to celebrate Father's Day, Stormi traveled to the UK aboard the private jet belonging to her mother, 25-year-old Kylie Jenner, according to The Daily Mail. The estimated cost of the trip was reported to be between $150,000 and $200,000.

In some of the pictures obtained by Page Six, Stormi can be seen sporting a starfish face painting while donning a red tank top and distressed jeans, with her hair styled in pigtail braids. As for the Stargazing singer, 32, he opted for long black shorts paired with a t-shirt bearing the phrase, "Listen to the Silence" on the front. He completed his outfit with a black hoodie and a black baseball cap featuring the embroidered name Utopia, which corresponds to his upcoming fourth studio album.

The photographs captured the joyful moments of Travis and Stormi as they walked together and enjoyed a ride on the London Eye. In one instance, Travis affectionately lifted his adorable daughter. Notably, both father and daughter wore matching black and white Puma athletic shoes. Furthermore, Travis and Stormi took the opportunity to explore various sights around London during their Saturday outing.

According to Hollywood Life, a few weeks ago, Travis joined Stormi and his ex, Kylie, to celebrate her graduation from preschool. The event became a family affair as Stormi's cousins, Dream Kardashian and True Thompson, were also graduating. Notably, the gathering included Blac Chyna and Khloe Kardashian. TMZ captured heartwarming photos of the proud parents and their little ones, showcasing the joyous atmosphere they all shared. According to the outlet, Travis and Kylie, who ended their relationship 11 months after welcoming their second child, a son, in February 2022, seemed amicable at the event. However, the ex-couple reportedly did not engage in much interaction during the ceremony.

Travis and Jenner met for the first time in 2017 while attending the music festival Coachella. Their daughter Stormi was born in February 2018. In addition to Stormi, Scott has a 1-year-old son named Aire with Jenner. While the cosmetics mogul and the rapper are no longer in a romantic relationship following their breakup, the two have been successfully co-parenting their two children, demonstrating a healthy and constructive approach. According to a source cited by Us Weekly, despite their on-again, off-again relationship, they are known to maintain a friendship and amicable relationship. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there, this has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again and off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents," said the source.

