Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 5, Channels Diva Vibes While Flaunting D&G Rhinestone Dress Worth $2,295

Kylie Jenner's five-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is already taking fashion cues from her famous mother. The tot recently took a luxurious trip on her mom's $72 million private jet along with her cousins. Stormi was dressed in haute fashion for the journey, she was seen wearing a sparkling Dolce & Gabbana rhinestone dress worth $2,295 while holding onto a $44 stuffed animal. The Hulu personality shared the Kardashian-Jenner cousin's adorable banter on the plane on her TikTok earlier last month, reports the US Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kylie’s BFF Stassie Mourns Her Mom’s Death in Heartbreaking Post as Condolences Pour in From Kardashians

In the clip, Kylie took mock interviews of Stormi, Chicago, 5, and Dream, 6. The tots also showcased their dancing skills as the reality star explained to the camera - "I'm interviewing the girls for my TikTok." She then guided them to display the "peace signs up" before proceeding with simple questions. "What is everyone's favorite color?" the billionaire beauty mogul asked the group, who then answered one at a time. Her daughter, who she shares with her ex, Travis Scott, went first, saying her favorite color was "pink and blue." Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West's daughter, Chicago, also gave the same answer, while Rob Kardashian and his ex-Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream, answered -"Blue and white, "making her aunt squeal in shock".

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

However, fans did not find it amusing or adorable as they once again slammed the reality star for flaunting her "excess wealth". This is not the first time the KUWTK alum has been ripped online for her lavish lifestyle. On 4th June, she uploaded a carousel of gorgeous shots from a trip to Paris. The images began with a shot from her plane window seat, in the second photo the Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen in a stunning one-shoulder dress and a white hoodie scarf as her momager Kris Jenner, modeled in an emerald-colored outfit.

Kylie also included a snap from her fancy car ride wearing black sunglasses and a plunging black dress. In the last image, she can be seen posing with her gal pal Yris Palmer, as they stand next to a crystal chandelier.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner’s Son Is Not Called ‘Wolf’ Anymore as She's Officially Changed His Name At 16 Months

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Theo Wargo

Fans instantly attacked in the comments section saying - "Do you think she ever wears something more than once?" one fan mocked. Another fan added, "Wow. Look how rich you are. Thanks for reminding us." A third fan commented, "And we know you're rich. Post something we haven’t seen and that’s meaningful. Damn boring." A fourth fan mocked as well, "I hate being poor..." While a fifth fan exclaimed, "Trying too hard for me. Sorry. You're basic."

Also Read: Fans Call Out 'Copycats' Kendall And Kylie Jenner For Aping Sophia Richie's Sophisticated Aesthetic

The 25-year-old reality TV star is known to share adorable TikToks with her daughter Stormi, 5. She also shares a one-year-old son, Aire, with her ex-Travis Scott. Kylie had shared a sweet message on Stormi's fifth birthday in February, that read, “This little face. I will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. I will always be there for you, storm girl.”

More from Inquisitr

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Moved on for Good and Are Focused on Co-Parenting Kids

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Change Their 1-YO Son’s Name From 'Wolf' to 'Aire'