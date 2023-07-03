Kim and Khloé Kardashian Have Barbies’ Day Out With Daughters & Nieces: “Barbie Girls in a Barbie World”

The Kardashian-Jenner next generation is out and about to channel their inner Barbies in an all-girls day out with Kim and Khloé Kardashian. They sure know how to party hard with their on-point looks—all pink and ultra glamorous. On July 2, 2023, Kim shared photos from their trip to the World of Barbie on her Instagram account.

The internet is gushing over the cuteness of the Kardashian-Jenner cousins in one frame. Kim, 42, and Khloe, 39 embarked on an "immersive and interactive experience" of the World of Barbie in Santa Monica, Calif, reported E! News. But not without their supremely adorable girls who are the mini-versions of themselves.

Rob Kardashian's 6-year-old daughter, Dream; Khloé Kardashian's 5-year-old True; Kim Kardashian's Chicago and Kylie Jenner's Stormi (all five years old) had their dreams come true in every little girl's dreamland—a Barbie land. Kim had an apt caption for her post, "Barbie girls in a Barbie world." The Good American founder quickly commented on the post, "Cuties!!" The SKIMS founder has documented the memorable sister-cousins trip for the virtual world to rave about, per PEOPLE.

The Kardashian kiddos posed like little models aping their moms and aunts, hugged each other, and smiled ear-to-ear throughout their dreamy visit to the Barbie world. All the girls donned an all-pink outfit to match the "Barbie theme" except Kylie Cosmetics' owner's daughter Stormi who sported a silver dress. Kim's Chicago also wore a black graphic t-shirt and pale pink pants.

39-year-old Khloé also embraced her inner Barbie by wearing a head-to-toe pink bodysuit and pink thigh-high boots, perfecting her look for the day out. However, Kim preferred her signature body-hugging black dress, an oversized black blazer, and a sleek high ponytail accentuating her facial features. The little cousins first posed as a group inside Barbie's Interstellar Rocket and on a talk show set. In some pictures, they went as pairs inside the iconic Barbie doll's closet and then took some solo clicks at the beach as well as inside a life-sized Barbie box. BFFs True and Dream casually reclined on two outdoor chaise lounges near a couple of colorful surfboards—a replica of Barbie's Malibu Dream House.

Khloé first shared a photo from their trip to the exhibition last month on her Instagram story and captioned it, "We went to @worldofbarbietour @barbie," In the photograph, Good American founder's little girl True and Rob's Dream posed in a Barbie box, in signature fuchsia pink look. Kim also extended her gratitude to the World of Barbie team, referring to their trip as "the most fun experience for our girls!"

The iconic doll movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling displayed a real-life version of the legendary Barbie playhouse in Malibu. The set-up was part of Warner Bros. Pictures' marketing for its new Barbie movie. Airbnb is offering two Barbie fans a lifetime chance to rent a real-life replica of Barbie's dreamhouse in Malibu, Calif, for free on July 21, 2023—the film's release date, and July 22, 2023.

The company had a similar offer in 2019 as part of its promotional strategy to celebrate the Mattel doll brand's 60th anniversary. Many people have rented the space to experience the world of dreams, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family who recently "vacationed" inside the dreamhouse.

