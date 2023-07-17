Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Pics With 17-MO Son Aire in Perfectly Coordinated Outfits: "He Is Beautiful"

Business magnate and television personality, Kylie Jenner was seen enjoying some quality time with her 17-month-old child, Aire Webster in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old posted on Friday a few adorable pictures of her and her 17-month-old baby lounging by the pool.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nicholas Hunt

Also Read: Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 5, Channels Diva Vibes While Flaunting D&G Rhinestone Dress Worth $2,295

"My big boy," Jenner captioned a series of photos she shared of herself and Aire. In the first image, Jenner was seen holding her son, who looked straight into the camera and lay his head on Jenner's shoulder. The mother-and-son pair wore matching white T-shirts. Aire could be seen sporting khaki green pants, while Jenner wore a cap with a camouflage pattern that matched Aire's pants.

kylie jenner & aire webster 🤍 pic.twitter.com/hD8CBCu1wh — ᴠ (@rhdeskin) July 14, 2023

The Kardashians star also had her hair pulled back in a low bun and sported a black leather miniskirt. In the next picture, Jenner turned to face Aire and stroked his cheek. In the final picture, Aire again leaned onto his mother while holding a toy vehicle. Jenner shares her two children, Aire and Stormi Webster, 5, with her former partner Travis Scott, as per People.

Fans of the reality star couldn't get enough of the young kid's cuteness. They suggested that Aire is an exact replica of Jenner, as well as his older sister Stormi. One fan, @valleychacha said, "Girl your genes are strong, both your babies look like you," Another complimented her: "Kylie’s children are beautiful," while a third person said, "Oh my gosh he is so beautiful." Another follower, @tillie_20, admired Jenner being a parent and said, "I love seeing Kylie as a mom." A fifth fan, @isactyrone suggested, "The new generation of the Kardashians and jenners are gonna EAT!!!!"

Also Read: Kim and Khloé Kardashian Have Barbies’ Day Out With Daughters & Nieces: “Barbie Girls in a Barbie World”

KYLIE JENNER AND AIRE WEBSTER pic.twitter.com/qk5FqO5Uxp — K 𖤐 (@stormigfs) July 14, 2023

Jenner also shared a picture on her Instagram Story of Aire and herself in front of a tennis court where they were surrounded by bubbles. Another picture that was posted by the makeup mogul showed Aire's back as he chased bubbles on the court while holding onto his toy car.

Also Read: Travis Scott Celebrates Father's Day With Daughter Stormi Webster, Takes Her to London Eye Wheel

Aire was born in February 2022, and Jenner and her ex-partner Scott have co-parented Stormi and him ever since their split earlier this year, per Harper Bazaar. Jenner occasionally posts glimpses into her life as a mother of two. She recently talked openly about parenthood in an interview with Hommegirls.

QUE FOFURA! 🤎 Kylie Jenner com seu filho Aire Webster, através dos stories do Instagram. pic.twitter.com/yA1QPF8i5J — Portal Trylie (@tryliebrasil) July 15, 2023

The Kylie Cosmetics founder said, "[Motherhood has] made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure." She further added, "I think less is more. I've really gotten down my full look, it's still the same look but way less. I'm just embracing my natural beauty, my freckles, and my bushy brows."

More from Inquisitr

Kylie Jenner And Stormi Webster Share The Cover Of ‘Vogue Czechoslovakia’ With iPhone Photo

Kylie Jenner Snuggles Up With Stormi In A Designer Robe And Slippers Amid Billionaire Title Debate