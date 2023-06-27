Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Change Their 1-YO Son’s Name From 'Wolf' to 'Aire'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have officially changed their one-year-old son's name to Aire Webster. The star couple had previously announced the birth name of their son as Wolf Jacques Webster. But on March 21, 2022, the beauty mogul revealed through an Instagram Story that she will be changing the name "Wolf" soon.

"FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore we just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner shared in her Story. Court documents obtained by E!News on June 26 of this year state that the name "Aire" has now been legally confirmed.

The name change comes after the reality star's ex-BFF Tammy Hembrow accused her of stealing the moniker a year ago, according to The U.S. Sun. The Australian beauty and YouTuber said that Jenner had copied the name of Hembrow's six-year-old son.

Hembrow reportedly threw shade at her ex-best friend through an Instagram post that showcased her older son and captioned it, "My Wolf," with a heart emoji. The mother-son looked adorable as they posed casually in the photos holding hands. The then-pregnant fitness influencer was seen wearing a figure-hugging ankle-length brown dress. She accessorized the pregnancy look with gold sandals and a gold-chained purse. Hembrow coordinated the look with a laid-back style of tan pants, white sneakers, and a white collared shirt with rolled-up sleeves.

Jenner's fans noticed the subtle dig at the name of her newborn son through the post, and a few followers even commented on this. "The OG wolf," one fan wrote. A second fan echoed the statement and said, "Lol period, you were first!" A third fan added, "I’m glad I’m not the only one who made the connection mad quick and came to Tammy’s page." After a few days Jenner and her ex-partner Scott named their newborn son Wolf Webster.

According to The U.S. Sun, the Hulu star recently faced confusion over the pronunciation of the name Aire. A fan account asked, "Do you think it's pronounced Air or Airey?" to which the Kylie Cosmetics founder replied "Air." The meaning of the name Aire is "Lion of God" in Hebrew. This question had been asked in the comments section of a series of photos posted by Jenner on Instagram revealing the face of her then-newborn, Aire.

Kylie Jenner posted a sweet message for her son on his first birthday on February 2 this year along with a video clip. "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you," the caption read.

Meanwhile, according to TMZ, Scott and Jenner are not "working on getting back together as a couple." They are responsibly co-parenting Stormi and Aire. However, sources reveal that the Kardashian family has approved of the Kylie Jenner-Timothée romance. “Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner]. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past. He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating,” a source told US Weekly.

