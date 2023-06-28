Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Moved on for Good and Are Focused on Co-Parenting Kids

The 25-year-old entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner, and her former romantic partner Travis Scott are not planning to reconcile anytime soon. The ex-couple are parents to two beautiful kids: their firstborn, Stormi Webster, 5, and a son, Aire Webster, 1. Recent reports suggest that despite having an on-again, off-again relationship for many years, Scott and Jenner have finally decided to call it off for good and have no intention to patch. They are, however, committed to co-parenting their two children.

TMZ reports that the duo is happy to raise their kids separately. The kids primarily live at Jenner's house, but Scott is free to hang out with his kids as much as he wants.

However, hopeful fans kept wishing the two would get back together, and some even speculated that a patch-up might be on the cards soon. These rumors surfaced because Scott and Jenner both attended their daughter Stormi's pre-kindergarten graduation. But it turned out those rumors were not true.

As per Elle, multiple sources close to the ex-couple put all the speculations to rest and told the outlet that they attended Stormi's graduation ceremony "solely to support their daughter." The sources also added that despite their reconciliation in the past, this time around, their separation "feels more permanent."

TMZ reported clearly that the ex-couple is "not working on getting back together." Despite all the differences, the couple never neglects their kids and keeps their needs above any issues. Scott, for instance, flew to London recently with his beloved daughter Stormi on Father's Day so that they could spend quality time together.

The Kardashian clan has been a huge support system for Kylie Jenner as she raises her two children, Stormi and Aire. However, Scott's family, too, has contributed equally. They reportedly see the kids as much as possible. They also ensured not to miss Stormi's graduation too.

On the relationship front, the reality TV star is reportedly romancing Timothée Chalamet. Her dating news was shared on US Weekly on June 2, 2023. A source told the outlet that Chalamet and Jenner are very much into each other.

The source said, "Kylie and Timothée have been spending much more time together, and they are growing much closer as the days go by. They both have incredibly busy schedules. They initially relied mostly on communicating through FaceTime, texting, etc. since they couldn't always make time to see each other."

The news report claims the Kardashian family approves of Chalamet. "Some of Kylie's family members have met Timothée, including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner]. They really like him and think he's different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past. He has a great sense of humor and makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating," the source added.

US Weekly also reported that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet began casually seeing each other after three months prior to her split with Travis Scott. Scott and Jenner's on-again-off-again relationship lasted five years. As far as Scott's dating life is concerned, there are no reports of him seeing anyone recently.

