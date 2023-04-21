Kylie Jenner Is Seeing Timothée Chalamet 'Weekly' And Wants A Relationship Without Any Pressure

Kylie Jenner is indeed seeing Timothée Chalamet every week and wants to have a relationship with him but without any additional pressure.

Reports by PEOPLE confirm that the "Dune" actor and "The Kardashians" reality star are indeed dating. Jenner's family is happy regarding their relationship and offers their full support towards it. They're keeping things very casual, getting to know each other, and having fun. But, after her dating fiasco with Travis Scott, the 25-year-old Jenner wants no pressure in her dating life with the 27-year-old "The King" actor.

News of their rumored romance was first reported by DeuxMoi, who confirmed through an anonymous tip received on Twitter that the two are now more than "just friends". Reports suggest that Jenner's Range Rover was spotted in Chalamet's driveway a week later.

Jenner recently split from ex-boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott with whom she shares two children: Stormi, 5, and Arie, 14 months. The pair had quite the rollercoaster of a relationship over the years.

They first met at Coachella in 2017 and hit it off shortly after. While fans were still speculating on the sparks flying between them, it seemed the flame itself was roaring.

20-year-old Jenner later announced that she was expecting her first baby and the father was none other than Travis Scott. Fans were left awestruck with the news and congratulations and good wishes poured in from across the globe. The pair even ended up getting couple's tattoos at the beginning of their love story. Even though she was open about her pregnancy, she kept herself on the down low until 2018 when she announced Stormi's birth.

Post-delivery she made her red carpet debut alongside Scott at the Met Gala in 2019 where she finally opened up about her relationship with the "Sicko Mode" singer and gushed as she talked about him while looking stunning.

After two years of dating and not being shy with PDA in public and even celebrating special moments together, the couple split for the first time in October 2019, after which dating rumors sparked again for Jenner as she was said to be getting close to "Hotline Bling" singer Drake. Those rumors were slammed after Scott and Jenner got back together again in 2021 and shortly after, were expecting baby #2 in 2022.

Unfortunately, the second time wasn't the charm, and having another baby didn't help keep the romance alive as the pair separated once more for good just a few months after welcoming their son Arie, who was initially named Wolfe. A source reveals that the two of them have very different perspectives about life; Kylie doesn't like to party and believes in hustling and working hard. Scott loves partying away. "The two have different focuses. They always did," adds the source.