Kylie Jenner's Range Rover Spotted at Timothée Chalamet's $11 Million Mansion, Sparks Dating Rumors

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are the latest rumored Hollywood sweethearts. They have sparked dating rumors after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star’s car was reportedly spotted parked outside the actor’s home this week.

According to The Sun, the beauty mogul's black Range Rover was seen arriving at the Dune actor's $11 million Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday. The luxury car was seen driving up Chalamet's driveway, Daily Mail reports. The Oscar-nominated actor purchased the luxurious property last year, and it is situated about an hour away from Jenner's lavish $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate. The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder and the 27-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor, got the rumor mills swirling with their secret dates earlier this month.

Kylie Jenner’s car spotted at Timothee Chalamet’s Beverly Hills mansion amid dating rumours



Speculation that the reality star and actor were seeing each other essentially sent the internet into meltdown in early April, because, well, nobody saw this coming.



Instagram account Deux Moi created an online sensation with a viral post claiming to have known about Jenner's alleged new romance since January. The page posted a screenshot of a typed-out message which read: "I can confirm too about timothée and kylie! i've known about them since january pfw." The post, captioned "New Couple Alert," hinted that the couple started seeing each other at the Paris Fashion Week, which both Jenner and Chalamet attended back in January of this year.

TMZ reports that the rumored couple were spotted enjoying a secret taco date in the backseat of Jenner's car recently. Chalamet had been at an art show in Santa Monica, and the paparazzi found him waiting out front for a ride. This is when Jenner's Lincoln Navigator pulled up with her security guards in the front seat. The Little Women actor quickly jumped in the back of her ride, while one of Jenner's guards drove Chalamet's Escalade behind them.

The cars ended up next door at L.A. staple Tito's Tacos, with Jenner's team getting food and bringing it to the back seat where the couple was seated. Security kept a tight detail outside the car for about 30 minutes before they drove away.

Kylie Jenner split from rapper Travis Scott late last year. The ex-couple share two children together: five-year-old daughter Stormi, and one-year-old son Aire. According to US Weekly, the couple discontinued their on-and-off romance in January 2023. It was around the time Jenner took their daughter, Stormi to spend the holidays with her sister, Kendall, and her friends, Hailey and Justin Bieber in Aspen.

"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," an insider said. The unnamed source further added, "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet ended his romance with Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily Rose, in early 2020. They had apparently started dating in October 2018, after they worked together on Netflix's The King.

In the past, Chalamet has also been linked to actress Saoirse Ronan, Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, and more recently, his Bones And All co-star Taylor Russell.