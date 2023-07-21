‘The View’ Fans Praise Alyssa Farah Griffin in Stunning Pink Outfit “Fully Embracing the Barbie Moment”

Greta Gerwig joined The View a day before the big premiere to discuss all things Barbie. In celebration of the release of Barbie and Gerwig being their newest guest, The View and the co-hosts all got decked up and dressed in pink. Alyssa Farah Griffin, the co-host, also shared photos of her attire on Instagram for the Barbie portion of The View.

Griffin shared a photo of herself on set, which is vastly different from the usual blue-and-white theme, on Instagram on Thursday, July 20. Griffin's photo is the biggest clue as to what this episode of The View is about if you haven't seen it yet. Griffin poses while wearing all pink, and the look has fans swooning.

Griffin holds a pink mug in the photo as she sits in her usual seat. Griffin is dressed appropriately for the Barbie segment with Gerwig, with pink lipstick, a pink top with black stripes, and amazingly done pink fingernails. In her Instagram caption, Griffin wrote, “Fully embracing the Barbie moment.”

A fan of hers, @robynspeek appreciated her attire, saying, “You’re totally rocking it!” Another fan @tmmelu shared that they enjoy Alyssa's perspective on the show, “You are the cutest! So enjoy your heart and perspective!!” Another fan of Griffin's, @mjjones5000 asked Mattel to make a Barbie out of the host, “Mattel should make a Barbie of you. Beautiful.”

Fans undoubtedly praised Griffin's overall performance on The View as well, but most of their attention was on Griffin's look for the day and the show's most recent pink set. “Alyssa I really enjoy you on the show, you are so grateful & informative!! And I love the Pink set,” a fan, @ladygee88 wrote. Another fan, @swagschal_ wrote, "the balance you guys find between fighting out politics and being real women who connect on personal stuff is why i love this cast more than any previous seasons."

The discussion on Barbie was quite impactful. The co-hosts discussed everything from movie-making to beauty standards set by Barbie in the segment. Joy Behar questioned whether teenage girls who were "twisting the heads off" the doll in a "sadistic fashion" were merely reacting to the "body image they could not live up to," when speaking about the unattainable beauty standards Barbie has established since she burst onto the scene in 1959, per Decider.

'Barbie' director and co-writer Greta Gerwig tells us about taking on the complex story of the legendary doll and how she brought together the all-star cast of one of summer's most-anticipated movies! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/rCKd1lFvBL — The View (@TheView) July 20, 2023

The conversation then turned to Ken and how little attention he has received in comparison to his well-known lover, Barbie, who is portrayed by Margot Robbie in the eagerly awaited film.

Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film, and Gerwig discussed how they decided to approach the character and how his girls influenced his decision to accept the part. “Ryan Gosling has daughters and they play with Barbies and he said, ‘Oh, don’t you guys have a Ken somewhere?’ And they were like, ‘We don’t know where he is,'” she told the panel. “And then he said he found the Ken in the mud, faced-down, under a squished lemon. And he was like, ‘Oh, I must portray this man.'”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

