Britney Spears Prays to God Asking When She Will ‘Smile Again’ After Victor Wembanyama Slap Incident

Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to express her emotions after a disturbing encounter with NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security guard. The incident occurred when Spears approached Wembanyama outside a restaurant in Las Vegas and was struck in the face. The Las Vegas Police Department's investigation revealed that Spears had actually hit herself after the security guard pushed her hand away per Daily Mail.

In response to the ongoing aftermath of the incident, Spears shared a meme on Instagram that read, "you will smile again," and questioned, "When's that God ???" This post followed reports that Spears desires an apology, with a source close to the singer stating, "What if this was a little kid? What if it were a handicapped person that tapped him on the shoulder for an autograph? He would be arrested and sentenced to prison time. The security guard had no idea what was behind him he just swung. No one was running. No one was screaming. There was no commotion. There has been no action taken against the bodyguard." The source criticized the lack of action taken against the bodyguard and urged for a simple apology to resolve the matter.

The source also added, "They are being a bully. All they need to do is say we are sorry, and this will all go away. Be a classy organization. Instead, they are trying to spin this by saying her hand hit her own face when it didn't. He smacked her the video shows this." It depicted Spears running up to Wembanyama, tapping him on the shoulder, and the guard backhanding her, causing her glasses to fall off and her to cry out in pain. Spears' loved ones quickly rushed to her side.

"Traumatic experiences are not new to me, I have had my fair share of them," Spears previously said in her Instagram post.

Spears expressed her shock at the absence of an apology from Wembanyama's team. Despite her ordeal, she refrained from playing the victim card and instead shared her belief that she had not been treated as an equal person in the country. The singer urged for an apology while expressing her appreciation for the outpouring of support she has received.

In her Instagram posts, Spears acknowledged the embarrassment of sharing her story but stressed the importance of setting an example and treating all people with respect. She revealed that her security team has never assaulted anyone despite being frequently mobbed by fans. Spears expressed hope that she would eventually receive an apology from Wembanyama and his security team. As the story continues to unfold, Britney Spears remains grateful for the overwhelming support she has received. By sharing her experience, she aims to raise awareness and encourage those in the public eye to treat everyone with respect.

