Tom Cruise's 43-Year Career Couldn't Outshine Oprah's Fortune as America's Wealthiest Woman is Four Times Richer

Talk show legend Oprah Winfrey stands at No.13 on America's Richest Self-Made Women Forbes list with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion, the media tycoon earns a staggering $300 million per year through her various business ventures, according to Marca.

She has earned an enviable spot on the most coveted list and topples the $600 million net worth of Hollywood action sensation Tom Cruise, which he earned over a period of 43 years, reports FandomWire. The two legends do share common interests when it comes to making millions.

The 15 riches women celebrities in America, according to @Forbes:



1. Oprah- $2.5B

2. Rihanna- $1.4B

3. Kim Kardashian- $1.2B

4. Taylor Swift- $740M

5. Kylie Jenner- $680M

6. Madonna- $580M

7. Beyoncé- $540M

8. Celine Dion- $480M

8. Judy Sheindlin- $480M

9. Dolly Parton- $440M… — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 1, 2023

Cruise retains his position as one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, according to Cosmopolitan. He made a whopping $70 million for the first installation of the Mission Impossible franchise and $75 million for Mission Impossible 3. He took a staggering $100 million home for Mission Impossible 2 and War of the Worlds through backend deals.

According to Cinema Blend, the Top Gun actor collects an alleged $7,000 for each word he speaks in a movie or around $205,609 for around 10 seconds of work. Cruise is known to invest in high-end luxury properties. In 2021, he sold his 320-acre ranch in Telluride, Colorado for an estimated $39.5 million. Forbes reports that the Last Samurai actor owns $59 million worth of space around the ranch which he purchased in 2014.

This exclusive estate is the same place where the famous couch-jumping interview took place between him and Oprah in 2005. The media mogul was so impressed with Cruise's ranch and the property's panoramic location that she bought her own home nearby in 2016. Cruise also owns homes in Beverly Hills and Clearwater, Florida. Cruise also owns a multi-million dollar car collection that includes rare automobiles like Saleen Mustang S281, Chevrolet Corvette '58, Buick Roadmaster '49, and Bugatti Veyron.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emmanuel Wong

Oprah, on the other hand, counts herself among the 500 richest people in the world. According to CNBC, the talk show host makes her millions through numerous business ventures, the latest being Weight Watchers. In 2015, she invested $43 million in the company with a 10% stake, the company registered a record growth in share prices on June 12, 2018, which tipped Winfrey's wealth to over $4 billion.

Oprah has made some wise investments in the real estate market as she paid $50 million for her primary Montecito, California, mansion. She also has a vacation home worth $14 million - a ski chalet in Colorado and, most recently, she invested an estimated $8 million on an estate in Washington state's Orcas Island.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera

Winfrey also earns through her magazine, radio channel, a lucrative partnership with Discovery Communications cable channel, and the Oprah Winfrey Network. In 2018, Apple announced a multiyear content deal with the media queen to create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world.