Jennifer Aniston's 'Picture Perfect' Co-star Jay Mohr Looks Unrecognizable 26 Years After The Blockbuster Romcom

Jennifer Aniston continues to charm the audience even decades after appearing in the 1997 rom-com blockbuster hit Picture Perfect, however, her handsome co-star, Jay Mohr looks totally unrecognizable from his heyday. Mohr now sports a mature physique which is a far cry from his boy-next-door image. The 52-year-old had essayed the role of Nick, who romances the character 'Kate' played by Aniston in the $44.3 million worldwide grosser. The film also starred Kevin Bacon in a pivotal role along with Illeana Douglas, the 'romedy' had a massive opening weekend, debuting at number 5 at the North American box office and smashing records with approximately $7.8 million in collections.

Jennifer and Jay Mohr shooting "Picture Perfect", 1997. pic.twitter.com/Ty2XivTPr6 — best of jennifer aniston (@badpostaniston) July 27, 2017

The plot of the movie revolves around Kate, played by Aniston, who is a career-oriented advertising executive eyeing a possible promotion at a prestigious firm. But to her dismay, she discovers that her boss only promotes married workers, hence she begins a quest to make her life look 'picture perfect' by introducing a complete stranger as her fiancé. According to the US Sun, Mohr has carved himself a popular image as a stand-up comedian and now performs live gigs across the US. Prior to becoming the 90s sensation he performed on Saturday Night Live. Mohr debuted with a promising name on the big screen by essaying the role of a back-stabbing sports agent, Bob Sugar in the 1996 movie Jerry Maguire alongside Hollywood legend Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger.

He also starred in cult classic Go in 1999, as well as the critically acclaimed The Adventures of Pluto Nash in 2002. Mohr is known to make on-stage live performances alongside his friend Darrell Hammond. He has also debuted as a radio host and started his own podcast series titled as - Mohr Stories. In June 2004, Mohr debuted as a published author with his first book, Gasping for Airtime: Two Years in the Trenches of Saturday Night Live, which was published by Hyperion and the book chronicled his two-year stint working on the sketch-based comedy show. His album Happy. And A Lot was nominated for the prestigious 'Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album' at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards.

Mohr has kept his personal life away from the limelight, the comedian has been married twice and is reportedly dating Los Angeles Lakers owner, Jeanie Buss since 2017. It has been reported by the Daily Star, that the couple got engaged in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Aniston has built an empire worth $320 million, her films have done business of over $1.6 billion worldwide. The Friends star makes approximately $20+ million per year from acting and various high-end endorsement deals. Her major source of earnings being her famed role as Rachel in the hit sitcom Friends, Aniston made an estimated $1 million per episode towards the end of the series, she continues to earn 2 percent from the $1 billion streaming and royalties revenue earned by the show per year, per Celebrity net worth.

