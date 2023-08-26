When Khloé Kardashian Loved Her ‘Clip-On’ Bangs Even Though They Changed the 'Shape of Her Face'

Khloé Kardashian stepped into the New Year 2023 with a sexy avatar for Sorbet magazine's photoshoot. The Good America founder debuted a slim physique and fun long, choppy bangs for the January cover of the coveted fashion magazine. Sharing a set of pictures of her altered style on Instagram, the Hulu star praised her 'new clip-on bangs' in the caption, "Fun fact: I wore clip-on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs?"

As per Page Six, Khloé looked stunning in a cropped white Prada tank top and gold metallic miniskirt. She accessorized the 'bling outfit' with a gold bracelet, and her long blonde hair was left open to compliment the 'bangs'. Fans and celebrity friends were instantly floored by her gorgeous looks and gushed in the comments section, "I love the fringe. Love," Selma Blair wrote. “I don’t think it was the bangs that changed your face,” one fan quipped, while a second fan wrote, “literally who is that??”

Other Instagram fans defended the reality star's hairstyle, with one fan commenting, “That’s the lewk!” and a fourth fan added, “The bangs are everything!!” Yet another fan described her glam avatar as, “Taylor Swift meets Heidi Klum.” A sixth fan criticized, "The bangs didn't change the Shape of your face, your doctor did!" Some even accused her of photoshopping, "Damn got the surgeons and digital art team work overtime for an IG post."

Khloé had earlier teased her new look in December by debuting the 'bangs' on Instagram with the caption, "Bang Bang". The Kardashian-Jenner clan had praised her new hairstyle in the comments. Kim Kardashian wrote, "I love this so much." Kylie gave her approval with a smiley emoji. Andrew Fitzsimons, the celebrated hairstylist behind Khloé’s bangs had exclusively told Page Six Style last year, “I think the unique thing working with the girls is that they all are open to exploring expressive and fun looks, which really allows for creativity as an artist.”

As per Glamour, the mother of two did respond to some of the troll comments posted on her IG, a fan had left a mean comment saying, “Ohhh it was the bangs that changed your face so much in these pics?” To which Khloé had responded, “I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years. So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list. Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion,” she continued. “Unprovoked is the saddest part. If you are offended or don’t like what you see, you simply don’t have to say anything. I hope you have a great first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so jolly,” the KUWTK alum said. “Women attacking other women is lame. Happy new year.”

