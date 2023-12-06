After generating news for his conduct or relationship-related speculations on many occasions in the last few years, Will Smith spoke candidly about navigating the spotlight. During an open talk at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, the actor noted, "Fame is a unique monster and I've had to be really careful." As reported by Marca he further stated, "You can't get too excited when people say good things about you because then when people say bad things about you, you struggle and suffer more. I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world."

Will Smith confirms he will star in ‘I AM LEGEND 2’ with Michael B. Jordan.



“I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. The script just came in. We’re going with the DVD version where my character lived.”



Following his on-stage slap of comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards, the Oscar winner stated he was "humbled" and that he now felt "deeply inspired to perfect my light." He added, "And that’s what this next phase of my life is going to be, perfecting and shining my light as brightly as I can, on as many people as I can." Smith's perceptive analysis of how the public views him in contrast to his desire to advance in his career comes just weeks after 52-year-old Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed in October that the two of them had been split up for seven years. Despite his well-publicized ups and downs in the last several years, Smith said at the film festival that he is working on an exciting sequel. Michael B. Jordan and Smith are collaborating on I Am Legend 2.

When it comes to her marriage to Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed yet another perplexing detail recently. The couple, who have been married since 1997, have talked of their continuous respect for one another and have supported each other in public even though they have been living apart since 2016. Jada provided further details on her marital status with Will on a November episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Her newly published memoir Worthy was brought up by presenter Drew Barrymore, who implied that the book was an illustration of how the pair were seen as separate beings. As reported by Decider, Barrymore began, "Can I separate you from the man, because you are the woman who I’ve gotten to know. I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in this book, whether they stay together forever or not. Sounds like you’re staying together?" and to this Jada replied, "We’re staying together forever. I tried – we tried."

Jada also confessed to the host, "I think that one of those next stages in relationships is when you really learn how to accept yourself fully, you really learn how to accept your partner fully as well. That’s been a journey all in itself." She also stated, "You learn how to accept everyone else even when you’re dealing with their shadow. You just learn how to embrace the light of people as well as the shadow. I love Will as who he is. I’ve learned to love and embrace Chris as who he is. And myself as well. And that’s what it’s about. We’re all here just trying to figure it out."

