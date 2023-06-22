Kevin Costner Fought With Tech Mogul Who Allegedly 'Hung Out a Lot' With His Wife

Kevin Costner reportedly flared up upon witnessing the growing closeness between his now ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, and a tech titan. Daniel Starr, a tech mogul, rented out a guest house from the estranged couple for around $64,000 a month. However, the situation turned nasty when a furious Costner confronted Starr for "cozying up" with Baumgartner, as per Page Six.

According to The Sun, Costner and Baumgartner's divorce followed a series of distasteful confrontations between Starr and Costner. Starr, who signed a 12-month lease in June last year, claimed to have done nothing objectionable and fought Costner with a flurry of emails and legal letters.

The Bodyguard actor-director caused a drama with Starr after learning that the tenant and his wife Baumgartner "hung out a lot" in his absence while he was on location working on Yellowstone, reports Daily Mail. Starr, who resides in the couple's beach house, would "come into his house almost daily," a source revealed.

"Daniel was [really] happy living in the house. It's right on the beach, and he has a 4-year-old son who he wanted to feel settled. After he moved in, he became close friends with Chris and Kevin. They'd hang out together with their kids. But Kevin was always away filming, so Chris must have been lonely," another source said to The Sun. This reportedly led to a "fallout" between Costener and Starr when the 3 Days to Kill actor "got wind of it."

As per the report, Starr is a "respectful" guy, and the tech entrepreneur crossed no boundaries in his dealings with Baumgartner. Starr reportedly thought highly of Costner and believed he was an excellent father to his kids.

The source then added that Baumgartner didn't like "Daniel's attitude towards their friendship. She texted him and said she wanted him out." Unfortunately, Costner "hit the roof and sided with his wife. Ultimately, he wasn't willing to hear Daniel out." Starr was forced to move out in March, and a representative of Starr told Daily Mail, "He wishes nothing but the best to Mr. Costner in his dispute with his estranged wife."

The 49-year-old Baumgartner has recently filed for divorce from Costner, ending their relationship of 18 years. The latest development in the split has led the Yellowstone star to file for court documents trying to compel Baumgartner to vacate his 10-acre $145 million beachfront compound in Carpinteria, California.

Discussing Costner's legal attempts of having his estranged wife and kids move out of his Santa Barbara home, Baumgartner's attorney, John Rydell, said he has no legal right to do that. "Although the legal basis for Kevin's request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine," Rydell concluded.

Costner has three children with Baumgartner - sons Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. The veteran is also a father to daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, along with son Joe, 35, with his ex-wife Cindy Silva, and son Liam, 27, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

