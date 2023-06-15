Kevin Costner Moves Court As Estranged Wife Allegedly Refuses To Move Out Of Their Home Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner is facing a potentially prolonged struggle with his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner. The divorce turmoil persists involving the renowned "Yellowstone" star and his ex-wife. It has been over a month since Baumgartner initiated the divorce process, and recent reports suggest that Costner has sought legal assistance to facilitate the removal of Baumgartner from their jointly-owned residence during the ongoing divorce proceedings, per Page Six.

As per a report from TMZ on June 13, Costner has allegedly stated that his ex-wife is refusing to leave his property. According to the documents obtained by the publication, the 68-year-old actor claimed that Baumgartner is not adhering to the terms outlined in their prenuptial agreement. With three children Cayden, Hayes, and Grace in their shared custody, the acclaimed actor expressed his openness to exploring further financial arrangements to facilitate Baumgartner's departure from the property and has provided her with a sum exceeding $1.2 million to secure a new residence.

According to court records acquired by TMZ, Costner is willing to provide $30,000 monthly for a rental residence as part of his child support responsibilities. Additionally, he is ready to offer an extra $10,000 to assist with Baumgartner's relocation expenses. Costner highlighted his exclusive ownership of the three family homes and emphasized that their prenuptial agreement, created during their marriage in 2004, explicitly stated Baumgartner's responsibility to leave the properties and take her belongings in the event of a divorce, reported Hollywood Life.

After a relationship that started in 1998 and resulted in their marriage at Costner's Colorado ranch in 2004, the former model and handbag designer recently filed for divorce from him on May 1. Baumgartner stated April 11 as the date of their separation and attributed it to irreconcilable differences. Hello! Magazine reported that Arnold Robinson, Costner's spokesperson, issued a statement in response to the divorce announcement: "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage."

According to People, a source close to the family revealed that Costner was not taken aback by the news of the divorce filing, but it still came as an unwelcome and unexpected revelation: "But this is not what he wanted. He knew that Christine was unhappy though," the source said.

According to the insider, Baumgartner, 49, expressed her desire for the family to have moments of togetherness at their Santa Barbara home. However, the source notes that Costner's demanding filming schedule results in his limited availability and absence for significant periods of time: "His absence has been very hard for her," the source says. "Christine doesn't want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming 'Horizon' since last year. She wasn't happy about it," disclosed the insider.

