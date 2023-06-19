Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Accuses Him of Kicking Their Kids Out of Their $145M Mansion

Christine Baumgartner accused her former husband, actor Kevin Costner of attempting to bring his children to a homeless situation amid their already messy divorce. According to reports by Daily Mail, the mother of three came to this conclusion after her ex-husband attempted last week to get her to move out of their shared California property, which is worth a whopping $145 million. Costner and Baumgartner share three children: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

According to official court documents filed by Costner, his former lover is supposed to move out of their shared mansion. However, Baumgartner has counter-attacked with an accusation and filed a document of her own. She claims through her legal suit that her former husband is "seeking to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives." The designer is standing her ground on this situation and refuses to budge with regard to moving out of the home. Her representatives from her legal team also support their client's statement and are hard at work to defend it.

One of Baumgartner's lawyers, John R Rydell II wrote in the newest filing obtained, "The legal basis for Kevin's request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but non-existent, this is still a matter of critical importance to Christine." The lawyer strongly emphasized the gravity of the situation in the filing and further added vital facts of the case with regard to the living situation. The $145 million home is solely owned by Costner and was bought by him prior to their matrimony.

Kevin Costner says estranged wife Christine Baumgartner will not move out of his home https://t.co/v39qs5s01q pic.twitter.com/lLMUvgUPOf — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 14, 2023

Costner's legal team had, in response, emphasized the pre-nuptial agreement signed by the pair. According to the pre-nup, Baumgartner is supposed to move out of the California home post divorce and would be given a fund of $1 million, along with mortgage payments for year. The agreement also states that the house will explicitly remain in Costner's name post the split.

In response to the newest accusations against him, Costner already had his own statements ready and made it clear as quoted by Daily Mail that "I am not kicking our children out." He strongly contradicts the filing made and says that his children can continue to remain in his $145 million mansion for as long as they possibly want.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Costner also highlighted how both he and Baumgartner have joint custody of their children. "They will be in their home, in their bedrooms, with their clothing, books, and belongings during the time that they are in my custody and any additional time they would like to be there," said Costner, emphasizing a warm invitation to his beloved three children.

He further went on to strongly claim that his requesting his former wife to move out of his residence had absolutely nothing to do with their children. This is only because it was what the two had mutually agreed upon before Baumgartner had reportedly decided to proceed with the divorce in April.

