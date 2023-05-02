Rihanna Stuns in All-White Valentino Maternity Ballgown Studded With Large Florals at the MET Gala

Rihanna retains the title of the most voguishly dressed soon-to-be-mama on the red carpet as the Diamonds songstress flaunted her baby bump in an all-white Valentino gown embellished with large floral design for the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme at the MET Gala. According to Elle, the gorgeous mom to 11-month-old Noah Mayers arrived fashionably late with her partner A$AP Rocky to the New York City event; the couple are expecting their second child together. The 2023 Met Gala was based on the theme of celebrating the life and work of legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Rihanna, who was close friends with the late designer, wore the over-the-top, oversized pristine white gown that represented the famed florals - camellias, a house signature for Chanel, as an homage.

The monochromatic ballgown was decorated with intricately designed flowers that covered a trendy hood, and the gown also had long sleeves. Rihanna accessorized the high-profile maternity style with white sunglasses , fingerless gloves and her signature red lips. The gown came with a lengthy train that spanned many of the MET steps and the We Found Love singer made sure that all eyes were on her as she officially concluded the red carpet event, reports InStyle. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, complemented her look by wearing a white shirt under a dark blazer, a dark tie, sunglasses and black shoes, a show-stopping red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans. Shortly after arriving on the red carpet, the Umbrella songstress revealed a more fitted bodice with spaghetti straps that accentuated her baby bump.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Mike Coppola

Rumors were sparked that Rihanna would be gracing MET Gala 2023 while she was spotted in a vintage Fendi designed by Karl Lagerfeld in Paris. The Fenty diva had spent the last week in the French city with Rocky and their son. The 2023 MET Gala marks Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second as a couple. The Love on the Brain singer has been reinventing her style statement on the red carpet during both her pregnancies. In March 2022, she exclusively told Bustle that during her first pregnancy, her goal was to have a more rebellious maternity style of wardrobe.

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

She continued to say that when she saw women's fits during their pregnancy, she thought that it was the only way of dressing. As such, she challenged herself to take it a step or two further so that she has fun with her maternity style as well. She loves challenges and find them to be fun as she gets all creative about them. She looks forward to coming up with new ideas and finding ways to make things work. She added of her fashion outlook, "It's been me personally saying, 'I'm not going to buy maternity clothes. I'm not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before.'"