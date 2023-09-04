Salma Hayek is "Happy to Be Alive" at 57, Defies Age With Sensational Shoot on Exotic Beach Vacay

Salma Hayek rang in her 57th birthday with an exotic beach vacation wearing a sultry red bikini. The Desperado actress posted the sun-kissed photoshoot on her Instagram with a message of gratitude for her well-wishers. Hayek looked stunning while posing in the crystal-blue waters while dressed in a red triangle bikini decorated with white braided trim.

She accessorized her glam beach look with a pair of gold mirrored sunglasses and a beige fedora. "I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!" she captioned the pictures while expressing her gratitude towards, "My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals and nature, and the love of all my loyal fans." Hayek added, "Happy 57th birthday to me!"

In a second Instagram post, Hayek is seen dining in a sleeveless dress while the crew sings "Happy Birthday" to her. The picture also shows a sumptuous chocolate cake surrounded by wine glasses. "Thanks for all the birthday love," she captioned the image along with a heart emoji.

The Bandidas actress has been showcasing her love for beachwear in her recent social media posts. As per Harper's Bazaar, Hayek stunned in a navy blue and white patterned knit floor-length skirt. She styled the fringe-bottomed skirt with a racy lace-up navy bikini top. The iconic star went makeup-free while posing against a luxurious background. Another picture from the luxe vacation included Hayek lounging on a hammock while wearing a frilly white crochet dress over the navy blue two-piece. She accessorized the casual look with a white cowboy hat and bright blue rectangular sunglasses.

Hayek is married to businessman, François-Henri Pinault. The couple are parents of 15-year-old daughter, Valentina. The Black Mirror actress has always been vocal when it comes to showcasing her aging process. In June, she had shared a rare look displaying visible greys, "Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning," she had captioned the photo.

As per ETOnline, while appearing in a new episode of Kelly Ripa's SiriusXM podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera, Hayek revealed the unconventional 'beauty secret' she swears by. While saying a big no to 'botox' the Frida actress religiously follows her meditation schedule. "I know what it is," Hayek explained. "Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours, because you don’t feel the time, and it’s so much fun because it's not like you sit there and you think of nothing." Hayek revealed that she uses a frequency machine while listening to the "different feelings and sensations" she experiences within her body to create "energy" and movement.

"When I'm doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, 'Oh my God. Again, you look 20," she said. Hayek called the meditation experience "very powerful," and added that "even five minutes of practice makes a difference in her daily life". She said, "When I don’t do it for some time, guess what? The face starts to drop and everything starts to drop," she said. "My herniated disc, the problem in my neck, the problem in my hip, my ankles - I start breaking down."

